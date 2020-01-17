In yoga class the meaning of 'Namaste' is exaggerated: code switch: NPR

It is often how you know that yoga class is over: the teacher stands in front of the class with their hands together in a bow and says “Namaste.” Maybe you bow and say it back.

But that is not the only place where you encounter ‘namaste’. In the years since yoga became commercially popular in the United States, the word has taken on a life of its own. Namaste has found its way into t-shirts, welcome mats, mugs, socks, cases and tote bags.

And that is exactly what it says. Let us not forget the puns and sentences: “Nama-stay in bed.” “Namaslay.” “Namaste, b —– s.”

Even if most Western Europeans and North Americans know nothing about South Asia, “they know about yoga and they know about” namaste, “Rumya Putcha says. She is a professor of women’s studies and music at the University of Georgia.

But all that visibility is not necessarily a good thing. I asked South Asians on Twitter to tell me their feelings about seeing namaste in these contexts. The reactions (and there were hundreds) made it clear: for many of us it makes our skin crawl, our faces burn, our hearts do strange things. A responder wrote: “I always mute it at the end of white people’s yoga videos. I launch corpses from ants that bit me to press the button in time.” Writer and podcaster Taz Ahmed said: “EVERY DAMN TIME I DRIVE THROUGH THE YOGA STUDIO ON SUNSET THAT SAYS NAMASTE L.A. IT DRIVES ME BATTY.”

So how did this word end up in so many different pieces of American culture? And why do so many South Asians feel icky?

First, it is useful to know where the word comes from. Namaste dates from ancient Sanskrit, which can be found in the Vedas (the ancient texts that gave birth to modern Hinduism.) According to Madhav Deshpande, a retired professor of Sanskrit and linguistics at the University of Michigan. The oldest part of Vedic literature comes from what is now Pakistan and the northwestern corner of India.

The first part of namaste comes from ‘namaha’, a Sanskrit verb originally intended to bend. Deshpande says “bowing is a sign of submission to authority or showing some respect to some superior entity.” Over time “namaha” went from meaning to bow to meaning salutation or greetings.

The “te” in namaste means “for you”, says Deshpande. All in all, namaste literally means ‘greetings to you’. Namaste usually appears in the Vedas as a preamble to divinity.

But the use and the meaning have evolved. Today, among Hindi speakers around the world, namaste is a simple greeting to say hello. It is often used in more formal situations, such as addressing someone older or someone you don’t know well. But that’s all it means – hello.

Many of the words we use today have religious roots, but just like “adios”, “inshallah” or “goodbye” (short for “God be with you”), it doesn’t have to be that deep.

When it comes to yoga, it’s a different story. The commercial yoga industry in the United States often uses “namaste” in a way that is almost completely unrelated to its use in Hindi. Some yoga websites claim that namaste is “the belief that there is a divine spark in each of us” or “the divine light in me bows to the divine light in you.”

Yoga teachers around the world learn these exaggerated interpretations of the word to try to ground their classes in a sense of authenticity or even holiness. It helps that the word namaste comes from a language that is unknown to many of the teachers and practitioners of yoga in the US. It is much easier to exaggerate the meaning of a word that sounds strange.

With all the faux gravity, it’s easy to see how the commercial yoga industry has turned namaste into a slogan. Sporty “namaste” on a water bottle or carrying case lets people present an essence and a persona that they think is part of an “exotic” culture by simply … buying a carrying case.

Then the jokes come. The tendency to joke from words from other languages ​​- such as “Nama-slay” – is very American, says Rumya Putcha. But of course not everyone can participate in those jokes. Putcha says that deciding which languages ​​are ridiculed is a way in which society determines which people and cultures are the norm and which are not. (Can you imagine Target selling tote bags and water bottles with a play on the word “hello”? Who will make a lot of money for a HELLO-M-G yoga mat?)

And there are other consequences. When white English speakers fold words from other languages ​​into their lexicon, they are often seen as cultivated and worldly (and funny!). But for people with color, it is a completely different game. For example, after President Trump introduced the travel ban, Putcha says, her family became “hyper-vigilant” about speaking the language they normally spoke in public at home “for fear of suspicion” about their immigration status.

There is another reason why South Asians may shrink when they see namaste everywhere – the experience of being namaste. It is the term I use for when a random stranger, usually white, says “namaste” to you for no apparent reason besides your appearance. A lot of people on Twitter have mentioned it.

In South Asia, namaste is usually heard in Hindi-speaking areas. Hundreds of other languages ​​are spoken in the region – as a Sri Lankan Tamil, namaste is not really a word in the language of my family. And yet, with a brown skin and a name like Kumari, I am no stranger to getting a name. As Putcha points out, “racism is not exactly geographically specific.”

Being a namaste was one of the ways I learned what being South Asian would mean for my life. If people greeted me with a word that has no place in my family’s heritage, what other assumptions did they make?

Namaste has a meaning among Hindi speakers. But in the US, the word has been taken out of context and flung back and forth to mean whatever people want. Sometimes that is something very heavy. Sometimes it’s gibberish. But almost always it’s just wrong.