In Wuhan, Moroccans are waiting for a repatriation plan, as the number of fatalities caused by corona viruses is up to 80

When the death toll from the deadly new corona virus that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has reached 80, several countries have promised to bring back their nationals blocked in China.

France, the United States and other countries have promised to bring back their citizens living in the Wuhan region, the LBC reports. Evacuated nationals must be quarantined for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading.

In Wuhan, however, Moroccan students are still panicking days after their city was quarantined. Moroccans living in the city have asked the authorities in several videos published on the Internet to withdraw home.

Waiting for repatriation

On Monday, Aya, a Moroccan student from Hubei University of Technology, told Yabiladi that she wanted to “return to Morocco.” “We want Morocco to help us go home, return to our country, they shouldn’t be afraid of us, we have nothing,” she argued.

Aya, who currently lives with other Moroccan students in the university dormitory, said the Moroccan embassy in Beijing has promised to help us get food, as city residents have been living with limited resources since the blockade began ,

However, Aya emphasized that they are currently “supported by the university staff”. “They protect us and provide us with food because we cannot go out,” she added. “We are still waiting for the embassy to decide because we have not yet received a message about the return,” she concluded.

Omar, another Moroccan student in Wuhan, expressed the same concerns. On Monday, he told Yabiladi that, like other Moroccans, he was “concerned and afraid of catching it”.

“We’re just going out to get food and supplies that are less and less available,” he said. “We feel locked up, classes are interrupted and we’re stuck,” argued Omar.

Omar, who also wants to return to Morocco, emphasized that “the Moroccan consulate [him and other students] first informed us that we would be leaving Wuhan, but apparently this is no longer an option”.

Limited resources

Oumayma, on the other hand, is one of the Moroccan students who is “on her own”. The student told Yabiladi that “she is locked in her place because she doesn’t live on campus.” “Those who live together on campus have a chance to stay together, but people like me have to take care of themselves,” she said.

Oumayma said that “she was not contacted by the Moroccan consulate or embassy.” “They told us earlier this month that we should send emails if we wanted to fly to Morocco, but there were no further steps,” she added.

Oumayma is one of the Moroccan students whose school semester has been interrupted. «The universities have announced the cancellation of this semester and scheduled the next semester for August. So there is no reason for us to stay here, »she argued.

Meanwhile, Brahim, another Moroccan student in Wuhan, Yabiladi said the situation was “still worrying.”

“The virus is spreading, the death toll is increasing, and more is expected to be triggered,” he said. Fortunately, Brahim is one of the Moroccan students who live near a supermarket, which he says is not the case with several other students.

“I went out this morning to get food from the nearest supermarket, but other students live far from markets and it is difficult for them to get there because the number of operational taxis in the city is very limited,” said Brahim.

Brahim also referred to food prices: “Prices rose during the outbreak and supplies are very limited.”

While most Moroccans living in Wuhan, especially students, want to travel to Morocco, the Chinese authorities released a soothing communiqué to help them on Sunday. “Every effort is made to ensure the safety, health and well-being of Moroccan nationals living in China, particularly the cities of Wuhan and Hubei Province,” the Moroccan embassy in Beijing quoted the Chinese authorities.

While not mentioning the repatriation, the communiqué emphasized that the embassy has announced that it is in constant contact with the Chinese authorities and the Moroccan community living in China to monitor their situation after the outbreak of the new corona virus in the city Wuhan and other Chinese cities ».

For the protocol, the Moroccan embassy announced on Friday that it had set up a crisis cell to help Moroccan citizens in infected areas.

The Chinese National Health Commission announced this week that the number of known infections in the country has reached 2,744.