Then they are gone, then. It is not difficult to see why: the media expelled them, more than any other factor, and their role was simply not worth the sacrifices.

No one underestimates and euphemism like the Queen. In the Buckingham Palace statement, its meaning is clear: “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

“Intense scrutiny” means “the press made their lives hell” and “Independent life” means they no longer want to endure it. It is worth repeating that the intense media interest in Diana contributed to her death in 1997, when Harry was 12 years old. Prince Harry certainly holds the press accountable and is clearly determined to ensure that his wife and son do not continue to be subject to the same type of treatment. Anything else, their roles in the hierarchical order and everything else, is secondary.

When the Sussex decided to sue the newspapers recently, the defense that the Post on Sunday presented to cover their lives was instructive. Meghan “is an important public figure, whose ability to perform royal duties on behalf of the Crown and to receive public money is an appropriate matter for public scrutiny, and whose conduct, past and present, both publicly and privately, including his conduct in their relationships with their family and other people is, rightly, a huge public interest. ”In addition, she and Harry“ rely on publicity about themselves and their lives to maintain the privileged positions they have. ”Fair play, in other words

The threat followed that they would call Meghan’s father to court and tear him away. Anyone who has doubts about the media campaign of hatred that is being fought against Meghan just needs to reflect on those words and actions.

However, in effect, that Mail on Sunday defense document represented a guide for Harry and Meghan to use to escape the “scrutiny” of the media, that is, the persecution. The SAR titles will be abandoned, they will not represent the Queen, they will “back off” the royal duties, they will not take money from the taxpayers and return the money spent on the restoration of their Windsor mansion. They will live in Canada and will be, in the best of cases, famous doing charitable works instead of British public or state figures in the traditional sense. Therefore, there may be much less “public interest,” in the media’s own terms, in their private life.

The rest is detail. The security details invoice can be processed; they can generate their own income; Accountants can resolve the tax. They will not need a food bank. No one beyond some frustrated publishers cares so much.

Too bad, of course. They were good at work and a much-needed modernizing influence. The Queen has recognized him and wishes them the best, with much love in that statement, tinged with some anxiety; So much for a furious crack with Grandma. She also wants them to have a “happy and peaceful new life.”

Finally, Harry and Meghan can escape racism, misogyny, distortions, intrusions, fictions, cruelty. They have shown that they do not have to take it and that they can choose not to participate. They are no longer public property.

The British monarchy has lost two of its brightest stars. The real show will continue, of course, as it did after Diana, or the abdication of a king in 1936. But Harry and Meghan will be missed, and especially by the British tabloid press. They will no longer have Meghan to kick.

