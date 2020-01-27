In the United States, new home sales declined 0.4% in December

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New home sales in December declined 0.4% in December and cooled slightly after low mortgage rates fueled gains for much of 2019.

The Department of Commerce announced on Monday that new single-family homes were sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000. However, throughout 2019 sales increased by 10.3% to 681,000. It was the highest since 2007, when 776,000 new homes were sold when the housing bubble started to explode before the Great Recession.

Last year’s profits were exclusively due to new properties in the south and west. Sales of new homes in the Northeast and Midwest collapsed in 2019.

Lower mortgage rates started to boost property sales compared to 2018. The average sale price for new homes in December was $ 331,400, an increase of 0.5% over the previous year.

___

Correction: Sales in 2019 were the highest since 2007, not 2006 after the trade department provided misleading historical information.

