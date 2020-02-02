In the region: W&L wrestlers equal school record for double competition wins | University

LEXINGTON – The Washington and Lee wrestling team beat Southern Virginia 48-2 on Saturday and in doing so established a 46-year school record for most double victories in one season.

The generals raised their record to 13-5, which equalized the team’s 1972-1973 mark. There are still three double encounters left.

Against the Knights, the Generals won nine of 10 fights, with Matt Muller (141), Alex Winant (149), Alec Horne (174) and Brad Basham (197) all pinned.

Rexx Hallyburton (184) won by technical fall and Colby Boudreau (157) won by major decision.

SVU heavyweight Nico Ramirez, decided Clay Chadwick of W&L 7-5.

Panthers rank 3 at Wheaton Invitational

WHEATON, Illinois – Austin Smith, Levi Englman and Braden Homsey secured a podium for Ferrum after the final day of competition at the Pete Wilson Wheaton Invitational.

The Panthers finished 16th, North Central College won the tournament.

Smith took eighth place with 149 pounds, Englman finished sixth with 133 pounds and Homsey took seventh place with 197 pounds.

CHRISTIANSBURG – North Carolina state swimming and diving teams won ACC victories over Virginia Tech at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The No. 6 ranked Wolfpack men defeated the No. 20 Hokies 178-120, while the third ranked women defeated Tech 181-114.

The Men’s Tech won the 200 medley relay with a team from Forest Webb, Simon Shi, Blake Manoff and Thomas Hallock. UN J. Pouch won the 200 breaststroke and finished second in the 100 breaststroke. Antani Ivanov won the 200 fly with an NCAA break time of 1 minute, 45.06 seconds.

Sam Tornqvist also won the 200 backstroke and the Hokies finished the competition with a victory in the 200 freestyle by Manoff, Hallock, Lane Stone and Henry Claesson. The women of the Hokies were led by Brooke Travis, who won the 500 and 1000 freestyle, and Teagan Moravek, who won the 1 and 3-meter diving events, which included the state’s double ACC champion from New York, Madeline Kline. The team of 200 free relays from Joelle Vereb, Sarah Shackelford, Abby Larson and Anna Landon also won.

.