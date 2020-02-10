In the region: W&L wins ODAC swimming titles | University

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Washington and Lee have swept the crowns of the men’s and women’s swimming teams for the sixth consecutive year at the ODAC Championships, which ended Sunday evening.

W&L has won the women’s crown for the 13th consecutive year. Roanoke finished second in the men’s and women’s standings in the four-day competition.

W&L’s Emily Hageboeck has been named the female swimmer in the competition and the female athlete of the year for the third consecutive year. Sara Gaston of W&L has been named a female rookie in the competition.

Patrick Sullivan of W&L has been named a male swimmer in the competition for the second year in a row.

W&L’s Kami Gardner was chosen as the male and female coach of the year.

Hageboeck won the 400 individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke. She broke two ODAC records and two competition records.

W&L’s Mattie Grant won the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle. She broke two ODAC records and two competition records.

W&L’s Ali MacQueen won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She broke two competition records.

Caroline Baber of W&L won the 200 individual medley, breaking the competition record. Gaston won the 200 back, while Jill Cantrell of W&L won the 200 butterfly.

Reilly Bird of Roanoke won the 100 back.

Sullivan won the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.

W&L’s Danny Lynch won the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke. He broke an ODAC record and a competition record.

W&L’s Jared Nickodem won the 100 butterfly.

Connor Kinkema of Roanoke won the 400 individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke. He broke three ODAC records and three competition records.

Ben Tate of Roanoke won the 500 freestyle, breaking ODAC and breaking records. Josh Rauch of Roanoke won the 1,650 freestyle, breaking ODAC and breaking records.

CHRISTIANSBURG – Virginia Tech’s Sam Tornqvist broke the Christiansburg Aquatic Center record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1: 41.70 last Sunday on the final day of the Virginia Tech Invite.

Blake Manoff of Tech broke the pool record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1: 33.68.

