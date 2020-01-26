In the region: VMI's RIchards wins title at All-Academy Championships | University

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – VMI wrestler Neal Richards won the £ 174 crown for the second time in a row at the All-Academy Championships on Saturday.

He went 3-0 in the tournament, including a 4-3 win over Navy Spenser Carey in the final.

VMIs John McGarry finished third with 125 pounds, teammate Will Lawrence third with 157 pounds.

The keydets came third in the team ranking of seven schools. Navy won the title, Air Force hosts second.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s Caitlan Tate won the 400m women’s second-fastest time in school history on the final day of the Hokie Invitational on Saturday.

Tate had a time of 53.21 seconds. The Olympic Queen Harrison Claye has the school record from June 53.

Virginia newcomer Derek Pekar won the heptathlon with the second-best result (5,354 points) in school history.

Jada Seaman won the 200 women and broke the UVa newcomer record with a time of 23.93 seconds.

Khyasia Caldwell from UVa won the women’s long jump.

At Saturday’s 60-meter hurdles, Washington and Lee’s Nikki Doherty broke their own school record by finishing fourth at 9.35 seconds at Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College.

Also at the two-day meeting, Joe O’Connor from W&L won the men’s pole vault race. Sara Stephenson from W&L won the women’s mile; and Roanoke won the men’s 4×200 season.

LEXINGTON – Sarah Leckman of VMI won Shot Put Saturday at the VMI Team Challenge.

VMI also won the men’s relay relay.

In the men’s team ranking, the VMI took the fourth of seven schools and the seventh of eight cadres among women.