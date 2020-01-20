ITHACA, NJ. – Virginia Tech’s third-place wrestlers won seven of the ten fights on Sunday afternoon in their 19-9 victory over # 19 Cornell.

B.C. LaPrade earned a bonus point for the Hokies at £ 157 with a 14: 6 decision over Adam Santoro, and Stan Smeltzer won with a 12: 4 win over Jonathon Fagen at 197.

Joey Prata (125), Mitch Moore (141), David McFadden (165), Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) and John Borst (285) each won by decision.

LEXINGTON – Mocs’ wrestlers have won seven fights, including four for bonus points in winning the Southern Conference over Keydets on Sunday.

Fabian Gutierrez (125) and Matthew Waddell (184) won their games by falling, while Mason Wallace (141) and Rodney Jones (197) won their games by an important decision.

VMI won by decision of Will Lawrence (157), Neal Richards (174) and Chris Beck (285).

BLACKSBURG – The 4 x 400 meter relay team of the Virginia Tech men of Patrick Forrest, Tyreke Sapp, Miles Green and Jacory Patterson broke the school record with a time of 3 minutes and 9.28 seconds on the last day of the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the women’s pole vault race. Tech won the women’s 4×400 relay, while Virginia swept the men’s and women’s distance relay.

Shahbaz breaks the Pakistani brand

LEXINGTON – VMI’s Jahanzib Shahbaz broke the Pakistani national record over 3,000 meters on Saturday on the last day of the Keydet Invitational with a time of 8: 30.93.