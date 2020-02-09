In the region: Virginia Tech wrestlers beat Duke on seniors night | University

BLACKSBURG – Three Virginia Tech wrestlers were honored at a senior night in front of a sold out crowd at the Moss Arts Center before the seventh-ranked Hokies won nine of 10 bouts in their 46-3 victory over Duke on Saturday night.

After the Blue Devils lost the game to 125 pounds, Collin Gerardi won Tech’s first victory in bonus points with a pin from Harrison Campbell at 133.

Mitch Moore also forfeited at 141, followed by a first-year technical victory Bryce Andonian at 149 and a forwards. LaPrade spindle at 157.

LaPrade was honored at the senior evening, although he is a red shirt junior. The normal pitcher at 165, David McFadden, had the evening as newcomer Caden Darber made his debut, which he lost in a tough 3-1 decision against Ben Anderson.

From there, it was all Hokies as Cody Hughes won 174 in his last home game of his career, followed by newcomer Cody Howard with a big 23-6 technical victory in the fall of 184. Stan Smeltzer clinched his ninth bonus point victory. of the season with a major decision at 197 and John Borst ended the night with a falling technical victory in the heavyweights.

Generals establish double victory and sweep centennial quad

WESTMINSTER, Maryland – The Washington and Lee wrestling team set a program record for double match victories in one season by sweeping the three games in a centenary conference quad organized by McDaniel.

Generals defeated Merchant Marine Academy 29-14, Johns Hopkins 35-10 and host Green Terror 34-12.

Charlie Cunningham (133), Bryce Crew (141), Ryan Luth (157) and Rexx Hallyburton each won all three fights for Washington and Lee, who improved to 16-5 overall in doubles and 5-1 in tilt conference. The 1972-1973 team set the standard for 13-5 victories.

N ° 23 Va. Tech 17, Davidson 10

BLACKSBURG – First-year midfielder Kayla Frank had three goals and five assists, including the first three goals of the game, as the Hokies defeated the Wildcats to open the 2020 season.

Paige Petty added five goals and Emma Crooks scored three for Virginia Tech (1-0).

Davidson (0-1) was punctuated by three goals from Sam Rippley and two from Gianna New and Shannon Blee.

N ° 8 UVa 14, n ° 15 Navy 13, OT

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Ashlyn McGovern scored five goals, including the tying goal and the winning goal after 46 seconds of extra time as the Cavaliers rallied to trip the contenders.

Nora Bowen added three goals and three assists for Virginia (1-0), including helping McGovern’s tying goal.

Navy (0-1) was punctuated by Natalie Irwin with four goals and two goals each from Annalize Heyward, Moriah Snyder, Kayla Harris and Nicole Victory.

Radford 15, Saint-François (Pa.) 8

LORETTO, Pennsylvania – Lindsey Carroll and Grace Gleason each scored four times as the Highlanders opened the new season with a win over host Red Flash.

Amanda Paino added three goals and an assist and Maddie Bowman made nine saves for Radford (1-0).

St. Francis (0-1) got two goals each from Amanda Heidt, Emileigh Scott and Autumn McHenry and 13 saves from goalkeeper Linsey Kilian.

CONWAY, S.C. – The Virginia Tech softball team completed its second consecutive double-header sweep at the Kickin ’Chicken Classic, hosted by Coastal Carolina University.

The Hokies defeated Campbell 11-3 and East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday night.

Kaylee Hewitt and Keely Rochard won the pitching victories while the Hokies had homers from Maddi Banks and Ashley Whitley against the Camels and Kelsey Brown and Jayme Bailey against the Pirates in the final drink.

N ° 1 Virginia 12, n ° 14 Loyola (Md.) 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Matt Moore had three goals and two assists and Payton Cormier added three goals as the top ranked Cavaliers took a big lead in the first half and held a late rally to win the classified Greyhounds 14th at Klockner Stadium.

Ian Laviano scored two goals and an assist and goalkeeper Alex Rode made 19 saves for Virginia (1-0).

Loyola (0-1) got two goals each from Kevin Lindley, Aidan Olmstead and Logan Devereaux and 15 saves from goalkeeper Sam Shafer.

No. 7 York (Pa.) 13, No. 13 Washington and Lee 9

LEXINGTON – Dylan Wolf scored two of their three goals in the fourth quarter as the Spartans outscored the Generals 4-0 in the final game to win the opening season 2020 for both clubs.

Chandler Schmidt also scored three goals and goalkeeper Jack Michael made 11 saves for York (1-0).

Washington and Lee (0-1) were led by striker Taylor Witherell with three goals, Will Schnorr with two goals and 12 saves by goalkeeper Jack Taylor.

LAGRANGE, Georgia – The Maroons had five points on the board in the eighth inning, underscored by a two-run double from Will Merriken, and maintained the win at the start of the season for both teams.

Merriken and Hunter Andrews each had three RBIs, Andrews, Cale Agee and Gavin Kendrick scoring two points each.

Chris Dudley claimed the game with three innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Kevin Ledford got the backup.

Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7

FERRUM – Gray Sherfey led what turned out to be the winning run with a run of two runs in the late seventh as the Panthers clung to the Captains.

Christopher Newport scored two points in the ninth with two outs and had the draw in the second goal, but SamMcLaughin, who got the rescue, forced a field to end the game.

Sherfey had a total of four runs and scored one with four hits and Josh Greenway (Hidden Valley / North Cross) had two hits with a pair of runs.