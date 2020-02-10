In the region: Virginia Tech softball drops to Iowa in extra innings | University

CONWAY, SC – A single throw error at the bottom of the eighth inning gave Iowa a 4-3 and eight innings win against the Virginia Tech softball team on Sunday the last day of the Chicken Classic Kickin ‘in Coastal Carolina.

Avery Guy had a solo homerun and Mia Ruther had three hits and a RBI for the Hawkeyes (3-1), who had a solid pitching effort from Allison Doocy and Lauren Shaw.

The Hokies (4-1) got a solo home run from freshman Grayson Cruce and a two-run single from Olivia Lattin, which gave Tech a short 3-2 lead in the fifth inning .

Technical starter Keely Rochard struck out 15, making a total of 34 strikeouts in his first three games.

Chestnuts, Split Panthers

LAGRANGE, Georgia. – Conner Butler’s RBI sacrifice at the top of round eight was the difference in Roanoke College’s 4-3 victory in the opening game of a double game with LaGrange on Sunday. The Panthers rallied for a 6-2 victory in the final drink.

Will Smith and Hunter Andrews each struck in a set and Ryan Cloude threw three relief rounds in one fell swoop for the opening game. Kevin Ledford made his second save for Roanoke (2-1).

LaGrange (1-2) got all his points thanks to a three-point circuit by E.J. Churchich at the bottom of the first.

Judd Moore did the damage in the last drink for the Panthers, leading in three runs with a pair of hits and a sacrificial fly. The Chestnuts earned Rale and Hitting Troy Ferrell product points.

N ° 25 C. Newport 8, Ferrum 2

FERRUM – The grand slam of Alec Reilly highlighted a seventh round of five points which propelled the captains before the Panthers (1-1).

After Christopher Newport (1-1) made three points at the top of the third, Ferrum’s Tim Ortega hit a solo home run at the bottom of the frame to bring the score up to 3-1.

Ortega came up with a double point in the fifth to narrow the gap to 3-2 before the deciding seventh game.

Academic records fall at Doc Hale Elite

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s Caitlan Tate broke her own school record in the 300 meters with a winning time of 23.39 seconds on Saturday the last day of Doc Hale Elite competition.

The women’s 4×400 Tech relay team of Arlicia Bush, Kennedy Dennis, Nykah Smith and Tate broke the school record in this event with a time of 3: 36.24.

Halle Hazzard of Virginia broke her own UVa record in the women’s 60 meters with a winning time of 7.31 seconds, while Sam Young broke a UVa record of 15 years in the men’s pole vault with a fifth place finish. 17 feet, 5 1/5 centimeters.

Jordan Scott of the UVA broke the competition record in the men’s triple jump with a winning jump of 54 feet, 7 1/4 inches, which is the best NCAA jump so far this season.

Technician Cole Beck (Blacksburg) won the men’s 60 meters.

Chambers beats his own sprint brand

LEXINGTON – La’Tisha Chambers, a graduate of Alleghany High School in Radford, broke her own women’s 60-meter school record with a victory time of 7.59 seconds last Saturday day of the VMI Winter Relays.

She also won the 200 meters.

Jahanzib Shabaz of VMI broke the men’s 800m installation record with a victory time of 1: 52.31, as well as the 1000m installation record with a victory time of 2: 25.54.

W&L’s Nikki Doherty broke her own school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a victory time of 9.08 seconds on Saturday at the Noke Elite Meet at Roanoke College.

Joe O’Connor broke the W&L men’s pole vault record with a winning jump of 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches.

W&L won the women’s team title. W&L finished second in men’s.

