BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s Jacory Patterson broke the college record in the men’s hall at 300 meters on Friday night at Virginia Tech’s athletics meeting at Rector Field House.

The second year had a victory time of 32.28 seconds. He broke the 32.32 second mark that the late Torrin Lawrence of Georgia set in a January 2010 meeting that also took place at the Rector Field House. Lawrence died in a car accident four years later.

Patterson recorded the sixth fastest time an American has driven at this event and the eleventh fastest time that a runner has driven at this event.

In another action on the opening night of the meeting, Caitlan Tate broke the tech record in the women’s 300s hall with a winning time of 37.15 seconds.

Tech’s Cole Beck (Blacksburg) won the men’s 60 meters; Tech’s Diego Zarate won the 3,000. Tech’s Jack Joyce won 1,000. Virginia’s Maya Maloney won the women’s pole vault. and UVas Kane Aldrich won the men’s pole vault.

No. 3 Virginia Tech 47, Binghamton 0

VESTAL, NY. – The Hokie wrestlers showed no mercy when they won all 10 fights of the day in their shutout win over the Bearcats, the tech program’s first shutout win since January 12, 2018, when they eliminated Campbell 40-0 ,

Mitch Moore (141), Bryce Andonian (149) and David McFadden (165) each won through Pinfall, while B.C. LaPrade (157) and Stan Smeltzer (197) won by an important decision. Collin Gerardi (133) also got bonus points in a win by defeat.

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Cavaliers won nine of the ten fights, including seven that earned bonus points in their dominant victory over the Keydets.

Jack Mueller (125), Louie Hayes (133) and Robert Scherer (285) all won their games through Pinfall, while Brian Courtney (141), Denton Spencer (149), Justin McCoy (157) and Jay Aiello (197) all won their games of technical fall.

Neal Richards took the lone fight for the keydets at £ 174, scoring a 10-4 win over Victor Marcelli.

Hokie men upset Cavs, UVa women prevail

CHRISTIANSBURG —The 24th Virginia Tech Men’s Swimming and Diving Team achieved an angry victory over 15th place (158-141) at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday. The third placed Cavalier women won with 186-111 points against the Hokies.

A.J. Pouch won the 200m breaststroke first and the 100m breaststroke second, while Lane Stone won the 500 freestyle and Sam Tornqvist won the 200m backstroke first.

With the result still in doubt, Tech put it first in the final event with the 400-free season of Blake Manoff, Thomas Hallock, Henry Claesson and Stone.

Noah Zawadzki won both the 3m and 1m diving competitions, while Taj Cole finished second on the 1m course.

The Cavalier women won 13 of the 16 events, with Morgan Hill, Abby Richter, Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass each winning a couple of individual events. Sydney Dusel got the best result of his career to win the 3m diving event.