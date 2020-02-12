In the region: Virginia Tech golfer ranks third | Virginia Tech

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – Virginia Tech’s first-year golfer Alyssa Montgomery tied for third at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.

Montgomery had a 6 under 210 in the three-day tournament, finishing three strokes to medalist Irene Kim of Northwestern.

The Hokies finished third in the team standings with a more than 871 at the Rio Mar Country Club. Northwestern won the title with a peer equal to 864.

FERRUM – Panther wrestlers have won seven of 10 fights, with three bonus points earned in their victory over the Cougars.

Tatom Tyree pinned Caleb Harmon d’Averett at 149 pounds, Malik Barr made a major decision 16-6 against Landon Childress at 174 and Braden Homsey scored a technical fall 17-2 over Kowan Lee at 197

BUENA VISTA – Zach Danneman scored six goals and Tennison Schmidt added five goals as the Knights dominated the visiting Cardinals.

Dalon Hampshire blocked 23 shots for southern Virginia (1-0).

Catholique was punctuated by Vince Catenacci with five goals and 14 saves by goalkeeper Nic Pezone.

.