In the region: the Hokies win the 8th consecutive Commonwealth confrontation | Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After falling 9-0 after the first two bouts, the Hokies, ranked seventh, won six straight and held on to defeat the Cavaliers 20-16 and mark the eighth straight win in the Commonwealth Clash program.

Virginia started the game with a runaway win by Jack Mueller, second, against Tech’s 13th Joey Prata. At 133 pounds, Louie Hayes scored 5-3 against Collin Gerardi to give the Cavaliers a 9-0 lead.

Virginia Tech rallied to win the next six fights, Bryce Andonian (149) and Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) earning bonus points with major decisions, to take a 20-9 lead.

Jay Aiello got a bonus point for Virginia at 197 with a major decision on Stanley Smeltzer and heavyweight Quinn Miller used a late reversal to score a 6-4 decision on John Borst, ranked 18th, to account for of the final margin.

Virginia Tech was selected second out of 13 teams in the CCA pre-season coaching survey.

Six-time ACC champion Florida State dominated the poll with 141 points and 10 first-place votes.

Tech, who won CCA crowns in the regular season and the coastal division last year, finished second with 123 points and two first-place votes.

North Carolina, who was third, got the other vote in first place.

The ACC had two divisions for softball. But that will no longer be the case as the Clemson softball team makes its debut this year, giving the league 13 softball teams.

The season starts next week.

UVa n ° 8, Tech n ° 23 in pre-season Top 25

UVa was ranked # 8 and Virginia Tech # 23 in the Top 25 of the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association preseason survey.

Reigning NCAA champion Maryland dominated the poll, North Carolina second. James Madison is # 17.

There are seven ACC teams in the Top 25.

In the Division III preseason poll, the Washington and Lee women’s team is ranked # 8.

The Division I season begins next week.

Ohio State announced Friday that it has hired former Virginia Tech head coach Jill Wilson as an assistant head coach.

Wilson resigned from his tech head coach position last week after spending three years in school.

Wilson will serve under Jen Flynn Oldenburg, who was appointed head coach of Ohio State two weeks ago.