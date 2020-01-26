HUNTINGDON, PA. – Aaron Clark posted 10 kills and Brendan Spulnick added nine when SUNY-New Paltz (4-0) scored a direct win over Southern Virginia (2-3) in 11th place on Saturday 11th of the Juniata Invitational on Saturday.

The scores were 25-12, 27-25 and 25-23.

Matthew Grace prevailed for the Hawks with 32 assists.

The knights were led by 14 Nahuel Recabarren kills and 21 Kaipo Tagaloa assists.

Generals win 2 out of 3 games in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, PA. – The Washington and Lee wrestling team recorded two wins and a narrow defeat against a senior opponent in a Quad at the Centennial Conference at Gettysburg College on Saturday.

The generals defeated the hosts Bullets 40-3 and McDaniel with 35-14 before closing against 21st Mühlenberg with 22-18.

Riley Parker (125), Charlie Cunningham (133) and Rexx Hallyburton (184) won all three games of the day, Ryan Luth (157), Nick Konovalchik (165), Brad Basham (197) and Clay Chadiwick (285)) started the day 2: 1.

The generals held the lead against Muehlenberg in the game’s last two fights, but Basham fell 6: 4 to Luca Colestock and Chadwick was pinned by Scott Shaffer to sew the match.

Virginia Tech’s BLACKSBURG – Cole Beck (Blacksburg) took second place on the 60 meters on Friday, the first day of the Hokie Invitational, finishing third best in school history (6.65 seconds).

Sarah Edwards from Tech also won the 1,000 on Friday. Tech’s Jack Joyce won the 1,000; and Techs Tyreke Sapp won the 300th

Alexis Woodley broke her own UVa record in fourth place in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.31 seconds. UVa’s Tedi DeMaria won the women’s pole vault race.