BLACKSBURG – North Carolina’s twelfth wrestling team took a £ 165 huge technical fall win from Kennedy on Monday and won several tight decisions on Friday night to record the 23:10 win over Virginia Tech at the Cassell Coliseum.

Joey Melendez started the evening with a close 8-7 win over Tech’s Joey Prata at £ 125, but Collin Gerardi ended the match 3-0 over Jamie Hernandez 4-3.

From there, UNC (9-1, 1-0 ACC) took five fights in a row, including a 3-2 decision win by A.C. Headlee vs. B.C. LaPrade with 157 and a 4: 1 win by Clay Lautt against Cody Hughes.

Virginia Tech won from Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), who made a 13: 4 decision over Joey Mazzara at 184, and heavyweight John Borst, who made a 5: 2 decision over Andrew Gunning.

The Hokies (8-1, 0-1 ACC) will be back in action against Virginia (7-3, 0-1) in Charlottesville next Friday.

5 N.C. State 28, Virginia 9

RALEIGH, NC – Jay Aiello scored six points from an injury injury and Jack Mueller won by decision at £ 125, but the Cavaliers failed to win any more battle wins when fifth-placed NC State won ACC double 28-9 at Reynolds Coliseum Friday night.

Wolfpack wrestlers won the other eight fights, including a victory by Daniel Bullard with £ 174 and important decision wins by Hayden Hidlay with 157 and Thomas Bullard with £ 165.

With the defeat, the Cavaliers sank to 7-3, while the N.C. State improved to 11-0.

No. 15 Stevenson 3, No. 11 SVU 0

HUNTINGDON, PA. – Logan Smiley put in 12 kills and Peyton Ranck scored 31 assists when the Mustangs 15th defeated Knights 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22 at the Juniata Invitational.

Aleks Melbardis and Nate Reynolds each added eight kills to Stevenson (3-1).

Southern Virginia (2-2) was led by Nahuel Recabarren with 14 kills and Kaipo Tagaloa with 31 assists.