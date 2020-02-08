In the pottery village, the wheel of time turns negative

In the shadow of the harsh afternoon sun, the rows of houses in Kumbharwada, Mumbai’s “pottery village” on the outskirts of Dharavi, are always full of activity. For these clay firefighters, Kumbharwada was home, stove and handicraft for these clay firefighters, characterized by a strong cultural identity and a spirit of community, but over time the wheel turns. The younger generation loses interest in the “traditional family business “.

Given the intense competition in the Chinese market and declining business, the residents of Kumbharwada future are not sure. Nowadays, most potters strive for better education, a comfortable lifestyle and employee jobs for their children. While the majority of young people follow in their neighbors’ footsteps to join the merchant marine, some are studying in the community to become IT professionals and MBAs.

39-year-old Dilip Rathod, who heads Shree Potteries, said his family would have experienced a financial crisis if he hadn’t gone to the Merchant Navy. “My grandfather Narayanji Rathod started the business almost eight to nine decades ago, and my father Mithjibhai Rathod pushed it forward by opening a business. However, we do not receive government subsidies or a program to boost our business in the market. I joined the Merchant Navy, which not only gave me financial stability but also gave me the freedom to take care of my business when I got home for a few months off. In my absence, my wife and the other women in our household take care of the business. “

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), which has plans to revitalize local businesses and craft businesses, claims that it can only help craft businesses and domestic businesses in rural areas. A senior MSKVIB official said: “Although Kumbharwada is a domestic company, it is located in an urban environment and therefore does not fall under the Village Industries Board. You have a real problem and it can only be solved by the cluster development scheme. “

Life in Kumbharwada is a challenge, especially for reasons of space. Residents live in 20-square-foot huts – rooms that would be more accessible to kilns, with ventilation standards that date back to the Middle Ages. Basic equipment such as street drainage is missing. There is incessant thick smoke from the ovens, the small communal toilets and the limited sources of clean drinking water.

Kumbharwada is home to the largest and oldest pottery community and produces most of the earthen pots and diyas (earthen lamps) for Mumbai. In India, pottery still has a special place in people’s hearts. In Kumbharwada, which spans 13 acres of prime land in Dharavi, only 200 of the 2,000 families who originally moved here continued to do pottery and sales. The rest have moved on to other livelihoods, reports Ranchhodbhai Tank, one of the community leaders.

“We saw hardships and spent our lives burning midnight oil to give our children a good life. However, the strains do not seem to end. Our children want to roam more than life through the soot-stained walls of Kumbharwada. Unfortunately, there are currently only 200 families working in the pottery, ”says Tank, 60.

The elections are coming and local politicians are making stupid speeches and promising smoke-free electric ovens and ovens, according to Tank and other potters. But these are hollow promises made by mud-footed men, as residents have learned over the decades.

The walls of their houses are always covered with the thick soot that comes out of the stoves every day. “Hardly a person or two have an electric oven on site. The rest of Kumbharwada use the traditional kiln. We no longer have our houses painted outside. What’s the point They are coated with soot the next day, ”says Tank.

“I don’t want to continue the pottery business. No need to choose the business if my father is a potter. Most of the youth in our community are pursuing a bachelor’s degree and want to find jobs outside of Kumbharwada. I’m happy with what I chose. That’s why our families moved here. A better life for everyone. Pottery doesn’t do that anymore, says Jay Chitroda, 22.

The 26-year-old Dilip Tank says: “The young people in Kumbharwada are looking for a better lifestyle, better opportunities and lucrative jobs. We don’t respect ceramics, it’s our traditional business, but it doesn’t give us what we get when we work outside of Kumbharwada. “According to Chitroda and Tank, almost 60 to 70 percent of young people in Kumbharwada have decided to join the Navy dealer or are in training to do so. Jay’s younger brother Dhruven will also train for this.

The 25-year-old Vikas Nursitank, whose family has been making pots for a century, has decided to live outside of Kumbharwada. As an MBA, he now leads coaching courses in Dharavi. “My father made enough money and gave me a good life, but for my child I want an even better life for my child.”

Kumbharwada was founded in the second half of the 19th century on the outskirts of Dharavi when the Mumbai city government moved the potters from their settlement in the south of the city to the north because the smoke from their ovens was perceived by the rich as disturbing residents. The migrants’ new home, Dharavi, was just so close to Gujarat’s border that they could import pottery land, and the Mumbai port opened business streets. Now the pottery wheel has closed and the new generation has decided to break the balancing act and go to greener pastures.