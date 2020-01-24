Photo: Matthew Evans

The NBA building is currently located in the heart of Paris’ La Marais district. The area around the house is known for its fashionable, artistic atmosphere and matches the mood that the NBA has brought to the city in recent days.

Fans are constantly lining up in front of the Halle des Blancs Manteaux to take part in the interactive event of the NBA. An event that is free for young and old.

As soon as you enter the building, you will be greeted with two huge greeting banners. With Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Frenchman Nicolas Batum from Charlotte Hornets.

As you enter further, an open area is created that is dominated by a half-sized basketball court on the other side. Numerous activities have taken place there in the past few days. From 3-point and skills competitions to performances by NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tony Parker.

A huge NBA logo that has countless fans posing for photos is displayed immediately upon entering the facility. The activities are located under the pop-ups on both sides. Including; Free throw machines, beIn Sports, NBA 2k and an NBA / Fanatics store.

Footlocker function that allows fans to design and customize their favorite trainers. In addition, fans can participate in basketball prizes and experiences with a spin from Parions Sports.

On the far right, the hospitality area of ​​the NBA dominates. Here business partners and the media are invited to a variety of free drinks and snacks, which offer an incomparable view of the courtyard.

Below is a selection of pictures from TalkBasket’s visit to the NBA house on Friday afternoon. Before the highly anticipated showdown in the AccorHotels Arena between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA game Paris 2020 by beIN Sports.

