In the Lucasfilm archive: Jannah's costume

While The Rise of Skywalker rides into the sunset and waits a long life for digital and home video formats, StarWars.com takes a look at the archive and the details behind the creation of Jannah’s costume.

To create Jannah’s versatile costume for actress Naomi Ackie to wear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, designers and prop manufacturers used real imperial armor and costume accessories to convey the look of a clean-up warrior who survived what she could find Lucasfilm archivist Madlyn Burkert. For example, Jannah’s quiver is encased with a piece of armor from a stormtrooper – actually recovered from an earlier production – as well as with leather and cord and a bow made from blaster parts that have been plastered together.

