In the latest cost savings, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways sells 38 aircraft in a billion dollar deal

Etihad said it would sell 38 aircraft 22 Airbus A330s and 16 Boeing 777-300ERs in the deal with investment company KKR and leasing company Altavair AirFinance.

Associated press

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 8:10 am IST

Dubai: Etihad Airways, which has long been in trouble, said Tuesday that it will sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal worth $ 1 billion. This is the latest cost-saving measure of the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad said it would sell 38 aircraft 22 Airbus A330s and 16 Boeing 777-300ERs in the deal with investment company KKR and leasing company Altavair AirFinance. KKR said that the Boeing 777-300ERs will be leased to Etihad when purchased at the beginning of 2020, while the Airbus A330s will go to international customers.

Etihad described the movement as in line with the third year of its transformation program. The deal gives us flexibility while ensuring that we meet our sustainability goals and maintain a fleet of the most fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

On the Etihad website there is a fleet of 102 aircraft. It no longer mentions its A330s in its fleet, after having said it would phase out those planes. The 16 Boeing 777s that it will sell and lease represent 15 percent of its current fleet. Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of USD 4.75 billion as its strategy of aggressively buying interests from airlines from Europe to Australia to compete with Emirates and fellow competitor Qatar Airways exposed the company to major losses.

Etihad lost USD 1.28 billion in 2018. It has yet to announce results for 2019. In the time since 2016, it has taken a cost-saving initiative and recently announced that it would restructure planned plane purchases at Airbus and Boeing. The airline reported sales of $ 5.86 billion in 2018, compared to USD 6 billion in 2017.

The rulers of Abu Dhabi launched Etihad in 2003 and competed with the established Dubai Emirates airline that flies the international airport of Dubai only 115 kilometers (70 miles) away. In 2018, Etihad began to lend pilots to Emirates as part of a new program. Both Emirates and Etihad have hurt matters through President Donald Trump’s travel bans that strike Muslim-majority nations.

This is even the case with Abu Dhabi International Airport with a US Customs clearance and border protection facility, which allows passengers arriving in America to depart immediately. It is the only such facility in the Middle East. The two airlines are state-owned companies in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikh domes on the Arabian Peninsula. Both compete in the market for long-haul flights and use the location of their country between East and West to their advantage.

Both airlines continued to fly to China in the midst of the ongoing outbreak of the new corona virus, even when other Western and Arab airlines stopped. On Monday, the UAE civil aviation authorities stopped all flights to China, except flights to Beijing.

.