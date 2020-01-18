In the house of the pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh, where she will raise her first child

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh, 28, will welcome her first child in late February, who she will share with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

As the couple who live separately – with ex-Corrie star Ryan, 35, in Manchester to be close to his daughter Scarlett from his previous relationship with Tina Tina O’Brien and Lucy from the south – here’s a look at the first one Time mom’s house, where she will raise her newborn son.

The delicious mom will surely cuddle with her newborn in her cozy living room.

Reality star Lucy has a plush gray corner sofa with dark blue and silver accent pillows.

Her open kitchen overlooks the lounge – which means the pretty star can keep an eye on the newcomer as she prepares his bottles.

Enthusiastic cook Lucy lined up a series of cookbooks on the window side and placed a number of eclectic vases on the marble countertops.

The fitness fan also has a dining table for six and a lush kitchen island with two large, comfortable stools.

Beauty followed the same neutral color scheme on the ground floor with white walls and dove gray accents.

A number of downlights have been installed to give the room a warm feel, and the kitchen has a large window through which natural light can flow in all day.

Lucy’s bedroom is painted medium blue and her large bed has a chic TV that sticks out of the footrest.

A large shabby chic wardrobe is opposite the bed, which has been painted in washed-out white.

When the warmer months arrive, Lucy has a stunning garden to sit in.

The beautiful outside area is furnished with wicker furniture and the well-kept area is adorned with a row of colorful flowers and lush plants.

Lucy recently stated that she and Ryan shared their time between Essex and Manchester in a Q&A on Instagram.

The expectant mother looked slightly excited when she finally raised the burning question of where the couple will live with their baby when it arrives in the New Year.

The former TOWIE bomb filmed itself when it explained the complication situation and described it as its “most asked question” before complaining that it was a “headache”.

She told her 1.5 million Instagram followers: “Me and Ryan live together, but we have two houses. So we split our time between two houses and sometimes we are separated for work.

Lucy’s bedroom is painted with medium blue walls and her large bed has a chic TV that protrudes from the footrest

Lucy then shared another post on her Instagram story with a detailed explanation, while she continued to be bombarded with questions about the city in which she and 35-year-old fiance Ryan would live with her new arrival.

She seemed annoyed by the constant questions when she felt compelled to reveal more information about her life plans.

The Essex Babe wrote: “Still 100 questions about our life situation.

“So when Bubba is here we will mostly be with me. I want to be close to my mother, but of course we will travel back to Manchester to see Ryan’s family a lot.”

The star then announced that they “had to double a few things” as they were preparing to welcome their first child together so that the baby “could have everything in Manchester”.

Ryan and Lucy got engaged on a romantic trip to Italy in June 2019, and two months later Lucy announced that she was expecting their first child together

With a subtle look at trolls who made her decision, Lucy continued: “I feel very happy to have two houses in two places that I love.

“I don’t see it as an inconvenience at all. There are much worse situations. Please stop asking now.

Ryan and Lucy got engaged on a romantic trip to Italy in June 2019. Two months later, Lucy announced that she was expecting her first child together. Then they confirmed that they have a boy.

