Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D performed well at the box office during the first weekend, but they had to do a lot of hard work to reach the safe zone.

The film had a decent day 1, but thanks to the surge that showed on Saturday and Sunday, it turned out that the weekend numbers were adequate. Street Dancer 3D was collected 41,23 crores on the first weekend and now the movie has an important Monday today.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office, Day 4, Advance Booking: Face to Day Day of the Week, All Eyes on Place, Reservation

All the while, Street Dancer 3D pre-reservation was pretty low. As the movie faced Monday, the reservation touched a new low.

See how Street Dancer 3D is currently playing in some major cities:

Mumbai

Street Dancer 3D has very low reservations in Mumbai today. Among all available 2D programs, fast loading is negligible. Even for 3D there are less than 5% performances that receive a good public response.

Delhi

Both 2D and 3D shows are not pre-booked in Delhi. All hopes come from immediate bookings because there are negligible performances promising good occupation.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai

All these cities are no better, because there are very few performances that perform in a fast-paced mode.

Calcutta

Calcutta is better but still low. While 2D shows record less than 10% fast fill shows 3D records less than 5%.

The fingers are crossed out for the film because, considering the overall cast, the drop in the morning was minimal. Compared with 15-20% The average cast on Friday morning, the movie recorded 13-15% average occupancy today. The drop was very small, but it will be interesting to see Monday movie numbers, as ticket prices are also low on regular weekdays and night shows are lower compared to the weekend.

