In the DNA of BJP to end Quota, conspiracy en route to seize rights of disadvantaged sections: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to erase reservations and there is a “big conspiracy” in progress to take away the rights of disadvantaged sections, said congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday and stated that his party is not allowing to leave to do with quotas.

He took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat and said, “We will not allow reservations to be abolished regardless of how many Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it.”

In conversation with journalists outside of Parliament, Gandhi bailed the Uttarakhand BJP government for the Supreme Court argument that there was no fundamental right to make reservations about appointments or promotions in public positions, and there was no constitutional duty on the part of the governments make reservations.

In a tweet, the former President of Congress said that the BJP government made a statement in the Supreme Court against the constitutional right of reservation.

“These rights were obtained through great struggles and sacrifices, so that India can become a better nation. Today there is a big conspiracy to take away the rights of the disadvantaged parts one by one. What could be greater betrayal than this?” he said.

The ideology of the RSS and the BJP is unreserved, he told reporters.

The RSS and the BJP cannot stand the idea that Dalits, tribals and OBCs have reserved, Gandhi claimed.

“They (the RSS and BJP) wake up every morning and this (reservation) annoys them. Except in our Constitution, and these rights are guaranteed by our Constitution,” he said.

They somehow tried to remove the reservation, he claimed and quoted the examples of the demolition of the Ravidas Temple and the government’s actions with regard to the SC / ST subplan.

“You have seen that they argue (in court) that the (reservation) is not a fundamental right. So it is their DNA to try to erase it,” Gandhi said.

It is a strategy of the BJP and their way to end the reservation, he said about the arguments of the Uttarakhand government in the Supreme Court.

The BJP and the RSS do not want the SC / STs to progress, he claimed.

His remarks come after the Supreme Court has ruled that states are not obliged to make reservations about appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quotas in promotions.

“Reservation is an important part of the Constitution. The most important thing is that the constitution is attacked. All institutions are destroyed, we cannot speak in parliament and the judiciary is under pressure. So institutional structures are destroyed and the main pillars of our Constitution broken down one by one, “Gandhi said.

“We will not allow reservation to be abolished, regardless of how many Modi ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream about it,” he said.

The Sunday congress said it did not agree with the Supreme Court decision and claimed that the rights of SC / ST communities are being threatened during the BJP rule.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters, the General Secretary of Congress, Mukul Wasnik, said the party would raise the issue inside and outside of Parliament.

“Given the law established by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not obliged to make reservations. There is no fundamental right that an individual is inherent in claiming a reservation,” said a court of law. L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

