MAITLAND, Fla. – “I’m a sparkling girl,” says Renee Taylor. “I like to sparkle!”

Taylor does it Extraordinaire tables Debut in the design of the “African Gala” table landscape. The walk-in experience includes 30 tables (27 topics) for four exhibition days. Taylor and his colleagues are on Tuesday, making last-minute changes before the opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Here are five things you need to know before you go – and be sure to check out the On the Town segment above.

1. Tables Extraordinaire is now in its 11th year. Designers helped decorate a White House Christmas tree, a pre-party table at the Grammys, a table at the Festival of Trees, and they were featured on People.com.

Second Some of this year’s topics are the films Up, Mary Poppins, and Top gun, There is also a fire department setting and a carousel wonderland.

Third Will take place on Holy Trinity Reception Center In Maitland, guests can go for $ 10. Part of the proceeds help Ronald McDonald House charities in Central Florida and AdventHealth Orlando Transplant Institute,

4th Regardless of whether you pay to look at the tables, the event also features a Greek pop-up restaurant with authentic cuisine and a pastry shop.

5th Extraordinaire tables is from January 29th to February 1st. Opening times: January 29th to 31st from 10am to 8pm; February 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to close at 6 p.m. for a 5-course gala.