Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard stood on the podium at Crisler Center on Tuesday afternoon to preview the game against Penn State on Wednesday. However, he didn’t have to add much as it is the return of one of his stars.

Junior striker Isaiah Livers has missed the last five games that lasted four weeks with a groin injury, but Howard didn’t have to do much to see if he could play on Wednesday. Instead, it has doubled (tripled, quadrupled at this point?) Because it is an undetermined disease.

“It’s an everyday process,” said Howard. “It improves. It definitely improves. And it’s a great sign. Not a good sign … a great sign.”

In terms of the actual requirements before getting out there with his teammates, Howard has shed some light on what he wants to see before making a decision.

“We look forward to Isaiah coming to us soon,” said Howard. “It’s part of Isaiah approaching his teammates on the pitch. My philosophy is that I want to see our boys practice at least once or twice, and I hope Isaiah will get a chance to get out there and compete soon and see how he feels after a workout, because that’s always the case.

“If you exercise, your body will have done nothing in the past four to six weeks, so you will be sore. But how do you feel about the injury? That is the crucial point the next day.”

Given that Michigan was relatively cryptic about its status, it is unclear whether “very soon” meant that the practice that followed the media session was occurring at that time. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s dressed tomorrow night and then go.

Wednesday’s game against Penn State ends at 7:00 p.m. ET and is broadcast on Big Ten Network.