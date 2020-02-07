In Rare Move, Word of PM Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha has disappeared from Records

Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu deleted the word that Modi used on Thursday in his reply to the discussion about a motion thanking the President for his speech to the joint meeting of both parliament buildings at the start of the budget session.

PTI

updated:February 7, 2020, 7:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the motion of thanks at the address of the president in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (RSTV / PTI photo)

New Delhi: In a rare movement, a word from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha was removed from the records.

Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu deleted the word that Modi used on Thursday in his reply to the discussion about a motion thanking the President for his speech to the joint meeting of both parliament buildings at the start of the budget session.

“The chairman was pleased to end a certain part of Rajya Sabha’s work from February 6 around 6:20 pm and 6:30 pm,” said a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Naidu routinely postpones any comment unsuitable from the administration of the Rajya Sabha after completing the day’s work. This has been done several times, but rarely any comment from Modi has been canceled.

Modi had made the remark when he launched a vigorous defense of the National Population Register (NPR) and said it was updated with demographic information for better targeting of government welfare schemes. He had directed the opposition congress to make a U-turn and said the party had brought the NPR in 2010 and was updated later in 2015 by adding photos and some biometric information.

Naidu also forbade a word from the leader of the opposition and the statement from senior congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after Modi finished his speech.

Azad had stated that the Congress was in favor of giving citizenship to persecuted migrants from Pakistan, but against drafting a religion-based law.

