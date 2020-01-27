In preparation for the Super Bowl LIV, the University of Miami welcomes NFC champion San Francisco 49ers

The University of Miami announced via Twitter that it was receiving Jimmy Garappolo and NFC Champion San Fransisco 49ers (13-3) as they prepare to play the Kansas Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd City Chiefs (12-4) compete at Hard Rock Stadium.

The chiefs will be in Davie and will use the Miami Dolphins practice facility.

Both teams arrived in Miami on Sunday and will spend the week in their respective facilities.

They played for Kansas City for the third time in the Super Bowl and for the first time since Super Bowl IV in 1970 when they defeated Minnesota Vikings 23: 7.

The 49ers, a 5-1 franchise at Super Bowl games, most recently appeared in the Big Game in 2013, where they fell victim to former Miami hurricanes Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and Baltimore Ravens 34:31 in New Orleans.

They haven’t won everything since defeating San Diego Chargers 49-26 at Joe Robbie Stadium, now known as Hard Rock Stadium, in 1995. There they will be on the lookout for their first Super Bowl win in 25 years.