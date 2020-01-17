ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Zach Parise scored the 17th goal of his team and Ryan Suter added seventh as Minnesota Outs beat Tampa Billing 3-2 on Thursday to score a four-year losing streak.

Paris have three goals in their last two games. Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Alex Stalock stopped 18 shots for Minnesota.

Nikita Kuserov scored twice for Tampa Bay, who had won 11 of 12 games. Curtis McElhinney made 20 saves for the Lightning.

Parry opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, taking advantage of the Tampa Bay penalty kick.

Eric Staal got a feed from Jared Spurgeon ahead and sent a blind pass behind him to Parise, who raised the ball over a sloppy McElhinney. It was Parise’s goal for the seventh power of the season.

Lightning allowed players to play the game in back-to-back games after five consecutive goals with a perfect score. Tampa Bay has killed 88.3% of penalties since November 1, the best season in the NHL during this time.

Kucherov tied the game early in the second with a shot in the open net after a series of quick passes from Mikhail Sergatchev and Ondrej Palat.

The Wild replied five minutes later with Eriksson Ek’s fourth goal and took control 3-1 when Suter’s cross from the point went past McElhinney.

Kusherov scored in the third, his sixth in so many games. He has three multi-goal games this season.

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup after missing six fights with an upper body injury. Braydon Coburn was engraved. … Minnesota has launched a seven-day campaign where it is 12-5-4 this season. The 21 home games are the fewest in the NHL. … The Wild have won five consecutive games against the Lightning and have not lost at home to Tampa Bay since November 28, 2011. It is the longest active winning streak against Minnesota. The Lightning have the worst rate of any opponent against the Wild. … The Shooter has four goals and 10 assists in his last 16 games.

NEXT

Lighting: Complete a set back-to-back Friday in Winnipeg.

Wild: Host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

