In order for Miami to win in 2020, the offense must follow its defense

In recent years, there has been a usual constant for the Miami Hurricanes, a dominant defense, but an offense that is struggling a lot. This has notably been the case in the past two seasons.

In 2018, the Hurricanes D had an incredible year, ranking fifth in total defense, and was truly one of the most dominant teams in college football on this side of the ball. On average, the defense gave up less than 20 points per game that year.

However, the offense had great difficulties, averaging around 22 points per game against the FBS schools. In five games in 2018, the offense did not even score 20 points. Even though the defense dominated, the attack prevented Miami from winning more games as they finished the year with a 7-6 record.

Last season in 2019, it was pretty much the same story. Although they did not reach the level that the 2018 defense saw, they were still robust throughout the year. UM finished 16th in total defense, giving 20.2 points per game and keeping opponents under 20 points in five games.

Unfortunately, the offense never managed to find its rhythm and failed to score points at a steady pace, averaging 22.5 points per game. Just like in 2018, five times they have had less than 20 points, and the Hurricanes have sort of regressed, ending the year 6-7. It was so bad that attacking coordinator Dan Enos was sacked the day after the season ended, for only a year in Miami.

99th in total offense, Enos was dismissed.

128th in bags allowed

122nd rush

What about this recruiting class?

Call Mr. Barry. “Coach Diaz would like to see you now.” # Canes # housecleaning

– rOmaN (@Romancane) December 27, 2019

While the old adage in football was once “defense wins the championships”, I’m not sure it still has the same merit in 2020. Just look at LSU Tigers, a school that has been known for years to have a fierce defense, instead, it was their juggernaut attack scoring nearly 50 points per game, which drove them to win the national championship.

Nowadays, football is run on the offensive, more than ever in history. The question is who is the next innovative OC, what type of system is it running and who can score the most points. Unfortunately, Miami has proven over the past few years that no matter if your defense is ranked in the top 10 or even the top 5, you need a great power attack to win soccer games.

With LSU and now the Chiefs, the football landscape has changed … the offensive wins championships!

– Barrett Jones (@BarrettAJones) February 3, 2020

It looks like the 2019 season really showed this to Manny Diaz, which is why he fired Enos and brought in new SMU OC Rhett Lashlee to replace him. Lashlee’s attack on the Mustang last year averaged 41.8 points per game, while SMU scored 10-3.

… So, unless something unexpected happens, UM will get its first choice, Rhett Lashlee, whose SMU offense was ninth in yard average and seventh in points with 41.8. A good choice.

– Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 3, 2020

At the end of the day, the Miami defense does not ask for much offense. All the Canes need to do is score 30 points per game, and this team and program is very different.

And let’s be honest, there aren’t many reasons why the Hurricanes couldn’t do this offensive feat. With players like D’Eriq King, Brevin Jordan and Mark Pope to name a few, scoring points shouldn’t be a problem for the 2019 Cannes.