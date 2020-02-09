In New Hampshire they are all Sanders and Buttigieg – Mother Jones

With just a few days to go to the primary from New Hampshire, the latest survey aggregates show the dramatic effects of the caucuses in Iowa:

Pete Buttigieg is floating and Joe Biden is filling up. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar are steadily gaining ground while Elizabeth Warren is steadily draining.

I personally thought that Biden did well in Friday’s debate, but the consensus of the punderati is that he did poorly. If that’s the case, and it drops below 10 percent, it’s probably all over for Biden. Three presidential races during three decades and three losses.

Out there, who knows? I still find it hard to believe that Buttigieg has a big chance, but after the 2016 election night I gave up predicting. There is clearly something about the American public that I no longer get. If Republicans can nominate Donald Trump, it is not excluded that Democrats could nominate Pete Buttigieg.

Postscript: It is worth noting that the two front runners are also the two who are the most vague about how to get things done. Bernie promises a lot, but it all depends on his mythical “revolution,” and Pete is usually full of talk about “a new way of doing politics” and so on. And the candidates who are doing poorly? The one with a plan for everything and the one who has experience to get things done. It is almost as if Democratic voters all understand that plans and experiences are useless in the face of a Republican Senate that will block everything a Democratic president is trying to do.