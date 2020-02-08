In New Hampshire, Biden supporters are looking for a reason to vote for him – Mother Jones

At the full (but not very large) Rex theater in central Manchester, New Hampshire, the audience existed on Saturday to see Vice President Joe Biden during one of his few campaign events, Biden die-hards, a large collection of political tourists from outside the state, the usual undecided voters of the Granite state and a subgroup of the unmade-yet-a-choice-set: Biden fans looking for a reason to vote for the man.

This group contains people who are attracted to Biden and who want to vote for him but who are worried. They are afraid that he may be beyond his prime and unable to beat Donald Trump. They are concerned that they themselves are stuck in the past and have to make one of the other choices. They just can’t get their heart together (Joe!) And the head (eh, maybe not) together.

Before Biden’s arrival, a 50-year-old sister from Nashua who did not want to share her name described her, “I feel a strange attraction to Joe. I try to find out if it is just out of loyalty. Is it only because of Obama?” She noted that she was also considering billionaire Tom Steyer. (She went online to a site where voters can compare their policy views with those of the candidates, and she best matched Steyer.) tried to convince Biden to kick the sidewalk. Her family members urged her to vote for Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg. “Not much overlap there,” I commented. “Yes,” she replied. “You should be my family.” see.”

And there was something else about Biden, she said, “It feels so unfair to him what has been done to him.” She referred to the efforts of Trump and the Republicans to smear Biden and his son Hunter.

Inside the Rex – where the P.A. The Who girdled: “meet the new boss, the same as the old boss” – Teri, a local businesswoman, repeated that feeling: “I love Joe. I feel he deserves it. And I feel so bad in what Bonzo “- her term for Trump -” does to him and his son. “But it was clear that a” but “was coming:” But I want to see him more excited. ”

To be polite about it, Biden is an uneven player as a campaigner. He was fitter than usual during the Democratic debate on Friday night. But voters at this event and others have constantly said they want to see more of the experienced democrat. And watching Biden these days is like watching a guy on a weak rope. His sentences often seem to go towards strong and crucial points. All too often they get lost en route. My idea is that residents of New Hampshire who want to be Biden voters want to witness a clearer and more powerful Joe. They long for that one thing that will push them over in a real union.

Biden has delivered as much with the Rex as he has done so far. Occasionally he glanced at the TelePrompter – he did not leave this crucial appearance to chance – Biden gave a coherent and passionate speech to people who seemed to be largely excited in his presence. He threw Trump for locking up children, embracing and exploiting hatred, bowing to Putin, serving a “dark evil nation”: “I don’t think he has any empathy.” He even became a populist: “This country wasn’t built by Wall Street … It was built by the middle class … Trade unions built the middle class. “

And Biden struck Buttigieg and claimed that this was “no time for work training.” When he noted that Buttigieg portrayed Biden as part of “failed Washington,” Biden asked what went wrong with passing Obamacare, reaching the Iran deal, saving the auto industry, or taking the stimulus bill it helped save a collapsing economy – achievements for which he had the honor, in some cases more legitimate than others. (Biden stumbled over the word “Iran” and distorted a description of the deal, and many in the audience seemed to hold their breath, wondering if this was the flub that finished it. But the candidate recovered and went on.)

Biden’s blow to Buttigieg was in sync with a snarky but sharp video released by his campaign that morning that contrasted Biden with working on Obamacare and dealing with global leaders in the Iran deal to redecorate Buttigieg sidewalks and put new light on a river walk. “We are a party at risk if we nominate someone who has not held a higher position than mayor” of a small town, Biden roared.

Biden also reiterated his criticism of Sanders that he could not provide a cost estimate for his Medicare for All proposal and for Sanders’ earlier votes to protect the arms industry. And he argued that having a self-proclaimed democratic socialist at the top of the ticket would be a disaster for democrats working for other offices.

Biden was fierce. He stated that Trump’s decision to award the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh demonstrated that Trump “does not understand America or does not deserve to be president.” Biden sincerely told the crowd that he cares about the challenges they face in their lives, reminding him that he too has suffered great losses. And he added, “I’m going to be damned if I stand by and lose my country. I won’t let it happen.” The crowd cheered.

It was Biden (the 2020 model) at its best. The blood transfusion worked. (Note to readers: Biden didn’t really get a blood transfusion – at least not that we know.) Several people leaving the theater shared an observation: if only he had done that during the debate. Maybe that would have been worth a few points. It was certainly a performance that could lead Biden leaners to throw inhibitions and eventually accept Biden as their husband.

But as cynical reporters discussed among themselves, was this – warning: cliché ahead – too little, too late? Everyone can guess. The interesting question is whether Biden can continue to campaign in this coherent and robust way – and whether he still has the chance to do so as a candidate after the vote in New Hampshire.