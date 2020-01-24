In Miami, other major US cities, toxic chemicals have been found in drinking water that will never decay - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – According to a new report by the Environmental Working Group (EEC), potentially toxic chemicals are found in the drinking water supply of several major metropolitan areas in the United States, including Miami, New Orleans and Washington, DC.

The results, published this week by the Environmental Advocacy Group, suggest that PFAS, artificial chemicals that are extremely persistent in the environment and in the human body, could be found in large water resources in the United States.

The group tested drinking water at 44 locations in 31 states and in Washington for PFAS chemicals.

Of the areas tested, only Meridian, Mississippi had no detectable levels of toxic chemicals. The community obtained its drinking water from wells over 200 m deep, the group said.

The water supply in Brunswick County, North Carolina, and Quad Cities, Iowa, contained the highest concentrations of chemicals, more than 100 times the limit proposed by the EEC. The PFAS limit recommended by the advocacy group is 1 part per trillion drinking water, which is about 70 times higher than the recommendations of the federal government.

The possible harm from PFAS

PFAS is the abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which include chemicals known as PFOS, PFOA and GenX. In the report, they are referred to as “forever chemical substances” because they do not degrade once they are in the environment.

They have been manufactured since the 1940s because they can repel oil and water. They can now be found in non-stick products, paints, cleaning agents and food packaging.

A growing number of studies on the impact of PFAS on human health show that exposure is associated with reproductive and developmental damage, as well as liver and kidney damage, and cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Agencies do not agree on PFAS limits

In 2016, the EPA published an unenforceable lifelong health recommendation for PFOA and PFOS at 0.07 parts per billion in drinking water or 70 parts per trillion.

In 2018, the Department of Health Department’s Department of Toxic Substances and Diseases Registry said the “minimum risk” for oral exposure to PFOS and PFOA should be seven to ten times lower than the EPA currently suggests in front.

According to the report, the only cities that fell below the 1 trillion part PFAS limit of the EEC were Seattle, Memphis and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

More than half of the locations tested in the environmental working group report exceeded the recommended values.

