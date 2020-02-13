In “Lost In The Country” Trace Mountains finds compassion in a depressive episode

Two years ago, Dave Benton, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter who records under the name Trace Mountains, was on the road in Groningen in the Netherlands and was preparing to play another show in the middle of a long one with his then band LVL UP European tour when he got into a moment of depression. The incident is still alive in his head, although the things he remembers are still too personal to share. “I was generally only depressed, cried a lot and was in a bad mood,” he tells me in a text message two days after we called.

However, he revisits the moment again on “Lost In The Country”, the title track of his second album as Trace Mountains, to be released on April 10th via Lame-O Records. Benton Kurt Vile deliberately channeled the almost six-minute heart of the record, “Lost In The Country”, which premiered below, all the texts of the stream of consciousness, the metronomic backbone and ambivalent guitars. The difference between Benton and Vile is that the former doesn’t want to use casual nirvana, but instead uses thoughts to express discomfort and explore their own memories. “I used the venue’s Wi-Fi / I checked my emails twice when I was sitting and crying / The other band’s singer asked if I was fine and they were with me for a while,” he sings in one disarming conversation tone before it opens a more peaceful thought: “And then it seemed like we would be connected forever / In a deeper understanding of the way we moved.”

Listen to “Lost In The Country” below and read The FADER’s conversation with Benton – at the end of LVL UP, his new approach Lost in the countryand the ups and downs of touring – after the jump.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgWu_y5MtpI [/ embed]

LVL UP dissolved around the time you started writing these songs. Has losing this collaborative outlet changed your approach to solo writing?



It wasn’t that cooperative with LVL UP – we all wrote our own songs and then just brought them to the band. With Trace Mountains, the songs aren’t really influenced by other people’s work. It’s more of a linear thing.

You also said that this Trace Mountains record is also a fairly collaborative record. How does it look?



Well, I’m not really the solo artist type who picks everything up or does everything in solitude. It really helps me to have a consistent band that I can work with. My friend Jim [Hill, guitarist], who has been in the band for a long time, writes a lot of guitar parts; My drummer Greg writes all the drum parts. But I pretty much bring the songs to them and we flesh them out and arrange them together.

So lyrical and melodic are you traveling alone?



Yes, I would say that I am the only songwriter, but we all arrange the songs and play them on the recordings like a band. I think this is really helpful for me to fully realize the finished product.

What do you think is the crucial lyrical difference between this record and A partner to lean on?



Last time I wrote a lot more fictional stories – I don’t think it was really that much about me. This is a little more personal. I wanted to be a little more personal and look a little more inside.

Why do you think you wanted to do that?



My band mate Susannah [Cutler, vocals] commented on the last record and said, “Well, I don’t really know what the song is about.” I’ve been thinking about how I’ve become a little more careful in my songwriting over the years. I wanted to be less careful and be a little more emotional open.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2231969324/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>A partner that Trace Mountains can rely on

That can be pretty scary.



I think it’s scary. I don’t know if you ever feel like you’ve fully accomplished this, but I think it’s just a good goal to be honest with yourself

There are parts of this record that go beyond honesty and fall into self-analysis, especially “Lost In The Country”. This is an example of not getting full answers at the beginning of the song. Does it feel like this when you write it – that you don’t get your already defined answer to examine small parts of yourself in the songs?



I think it’s always for me. I don’t think I really write songs that are physically related to anything. When I start writing a song, I have no real idea. It’s more like the whole approach is figuring out what the song is. I think this assessment makes a lot of sense because I write the songs from start to finish when I feel like I can find out something. I think that’s exactly what’s going on. I try to find out what the song is and go a little deeper as the song progresses.

At certain points, you not only create a deeper insight into yourself, but also create a very real sense of place outside of yourself – you get details about details and places. Is it conscious? Are you trying to ground the handset in a specific place?



Especially on the title track when I was talking about the moment on tour in the Netherlands, I was in a really difficult situation there. I thought it applied to what the song was aiming for, and I think it could be a good tool to use such details for the listener. I think everything happened by accident.

Did you know then that the moment in the Netherlands was a fitting metaphor for how you felt in your life at that time?



No, definitely not. I was too far in my head to even realize what was going on. But it was a moment that stayed with me. I don’t know exactly what the song is about, but it definitely has something to do with music and my experience on tour. I wanted to honor this little moment somehow.

The text sheet reads like writing a stream of consciousness. Is that an exact representation of how your head works? Run-on thoughts?



I think it’s an exact description of my approach. Also, I’ve never really listened to Kurt Vile, but I feel like he’s doing a lot of it. I may have started listening to Kurt Vile a year ago, but I feel his songwriting has influenced that. I wanted to deal with this type of lyric a little bit more because I think my process has already used it – I just didn’t really like going there. I really loved “Bassackwards”.

Do you find travel a negative experience overall?



No. I love touring and am really looking forward to playing some shows around this record. It can be a negative experience, but I think that really only happens when you push yourself beyond your limits. LVL UP did a US tour directly into a European tour, and I really hated my experience in Europe because I was just finished. It sucks because it’s the only time I’ve ever toured Europe and it was just a miserable experience. But I really like playing a show every night. I think playing shows is a lot more fun.