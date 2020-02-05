In House Bar: Kerala families are amazed to find alcohol that flows from water taps

A total of 18 families were affected by the unusual occurrence and received alcohol mixed with tap water in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

Residents of Solomon’s Avenue Flat in the Thrissur district of Kerala suffered a severe shock after their homes turned into night cafes because the water taps in their homes served them the drinks they had not ordered.

After checking each other out, a total of 18 families were affected by the faucets that flowed with tap alcohol mixed alcohol, manoramaonline reported.

After inspection, the residents limited their search for the excise department, whose recent attempt to destroy seized liquor had gone terribly wrong.

According to the report, it all started six years ago when a bar called “Rachana”, located near the residence, was charged with illegally storing 6,000 liters of liquor.

The excise staff intervened and the court later asked the officers to get rid of the illegal drink.

It took six hours for the excise to throw away stuff. They did this by digging a hole in the bar and emptying one bottle after the other.

They knew little, the source of Solomon’s Avenue Flat was nearby and the alcohol had slowly seeped into the ground and “mixed” with the water.

That alcohol-water was later pumped to tanks of unfortunate residents that led to the comedy of mistakes.

The dissatisfied residents, unimpressed by the go-up, knocked on the doors of the municipal secretary and the Chalakudy health service to take action against the excise officers.

