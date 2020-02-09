In his SC ‘firewall’, Biden has competition for black voices

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joe Biden faces increasing competition in South Carolina, a state whose campaign has long been believed to be safe in his column and which he is repeatedly described as a “firewall” in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer are challenging the position of the former vice president in South Carolina. 29 February is the first competition in the South on the 2020 election calendar and serves as an important indicator of black support.

Sanders has generated enthusiasm among younger black voters in South Carolina. That could help him avoid a repeat of his gloomy show in the 2016 primary, when African Americans overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Steyer floods the air waves in South Carolina with millions of dollars in advertisements, builds a robust staff and makes countless visits, including Sundays and Mondays, while Biden and others are in New Hampshire. The approach seems to have paid off: its support grew considerably in a Fox News survey last month, consistent with a steady boost of notes that began in the final weeks of 2019.

Steyer also seizes Biden’s fourth place in last week’s Iowa caucuses to undermine Biden’s argument that he is best placed to defeat President Donald Trump. This is important because many black voters in South Carolina have said that they would support Biden because they consider him the most eligible candidate in a busy field.

“The presumed leader who at one point led in the national polls with 20 or something, actually had a really bad night,” Steyer told The Associated Press. “That means his South Carolina firewall doesn’t exist. That means that this race will really come down to who can build a national, diverse coalition. “

Biden was at the top of a January Fox poll from South Carolina voters and polling suggests that his position among black voters remains stable. He has compiled most of the notes from black legislators and other officials and is affiliated with Sanders for most supporters under the state’s legislative black Caucus.

But with his disappointment in Iowa and the average results expected in the Tuesday primary in New Hampshire, Biden probably needs an impressive win by the time the Democratic match reaches South Carolina. Any shifts in voting behavior may reduce expected profits or, in a nightmare scenario, relegate him to second place, threatening the viability of his campaign.

With three weeks to go, there are warning signs.

The campaign was overwhelmed in January when Dalhi Myers, a Columbia attorney who is vice-president of the Richland County Council, shifted her support from Biden to Sanders.

“The best thing for all of us is to excite enough people … who go to the polls,” says Myers, who is black. “I don’t think Joe Biden can electrify 400,000 African-Americans in the state of South Carolina.”

Travis Lincoln, a 44-year-old from Charleston, attended the first Biden meeting in Columbia last May and said he was “all-in” for the former vice president. But since the primary approaches, Lincoln said he shifted his support to tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

“Although I have great respect for Biden, I am disappointed in his lack of empathy” on issues such as help for veterans or a review of criminal law, Lincoln said. “I have become tired of politicians. The same old formula won’t beat Trump. “

For a Steyer town hall in Hartsville last month, 19-year-old Coker College student Alexis Schaub said she liked the activist’s focus on climate change and thought his campaign was a fair attempt to appeal to South Carolines.

“He feels genuine,” Schaub said. “I don’t want someone I don’t really think I can trust.”

State representative Ivory Thigpen, a member of the legislative black Caucus that Sanders endorsed, said Sanders is the only candidate who has taken real steps to promote substantial connections within South Carolina’s black voters rather than relying on earlier support.

“The African-American vote cannot be taken for granted,” Thigpen said. “Just the idea that we are a firewall, that our voice has already been cemented … I am not going so far as to say that it is offensive, but I think it can be misunderstood.”

Biden’s assistants remain confident in his chances in South Carolina. Paige Hill, spokeswoman for Biden in South Carolina, said, “We have always known that the results of the early states with early votes would not determine what is happening here.”

“And at the end of the day no one in this race can or should win the nomination without proving that they have huge support from African-American voters,” she said. “Vice President Biden is the only candidate who has already done this.”

Yet emerging skepticism is frustrating for a candidate who considers his ties to the black community – built in the Senate for decades and solidified by serving as the number 2 for the first black president, Barack Obama – as a central pillar of his candidacy.

Biden’s status in South Carolina has long remained undisputed, so much so that two prominent black candidates – Sens. Kamala Harris from California and Cory Booker from New Jersey – partially left the race because Biden’s power in the state has created insurmountable barriers.

The campaign is starting to make some movements and last week announced a commotion for the seniors. Biden emphasized the importance of diversity in the Democratic Party during weekend campaign events. In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” which was broadcast on Sunday, he focused specifically on Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, because he failed to attract black voters.

“He has been unable to unite the black community,” Biden said about Buttigieg, who is essentially for the first time in Iowa associated with Sanders.

Yet Biden is outspent and sometimes surpassed by rivals with deeper pockets.

While Biden was in overwhelmingly white New Hampshire on Saturday, billionaire Michael Bloomberg sought black voters in Alabama, one of the states to vote for Super Tuesday in early March. Bloomberg toured the church of the late Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at a Democratic party’s lunch, and held a meeting at Alabama State University, a historically black university and university.

Sanders has made a $ 5.5 million ad purchase in states with South Carolina. Steyer hired the president of the South Carolina Legislative Caucus to serve as an advisor, a $ 10,000 per month performance that criticized those who thought it was curious that a campaign would pay a state legislator while receiving his approval .

A challenge for Biden is that he and his campaign have raised expectations for South Carolina for months, partly to compensate for the losses they had expected in states that vote earlier and are less diverse. Biden has argued that his campaign would essentially begin in South Carolina, where a win would propel him into the link between states that vote in March, where black and Latino voters will be the key.

“People are talking about South Carolina as a firewall,” Biden told the AP in October. “I actually see South Carolina as a diving board. It will catapult me ​​across the board in the Super Tuesday areas in much of the south, from Georgia to Texas to Florida.”

His supporters say that this strategy is still workable.

Senator Marlon Kimpson, member of the Legislative Black Caucus who subscribed to Biden, said he was “a little disappointed” in finishing Iowa in Biden, but was confident in a strong result in the state that Biden needs most.

“People are still being fired for Joe Biden,” said Kimpson, who said Friday that he was attending an NAACP meeting where the energy for Biden was high. “When I walked through the office, people gave me a high fiving because I got my approval. I didn’t see anyone despondent.”

Associated Press writer Sara Burnett in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

