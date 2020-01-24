In his closing speech, Schiff goes to the point of why Trump should be removed - Mother Jones

Republican senators know with an overwhelming majority whether or not they publicly admit that President Donald Trump is guilty of indicting him, MP Adam Schiff argued in his closing remarks to end the third day of the Senate’s impeachment process.

But does the president really need to be removed? After all, the 2020 election is just around the corner.

At the moment that was celebrated as the pivotal moment in this historic process, the House’s chief prosecutor explained the damn case why Trump should be struck out of interest over his actions in the Ukraine scandal and repeated efforts to secure his personal property American public, pose a serious threat to the country.

“Donald Trump preferred Rudy Giuliani to his own intelligence agencies,” Schiff reminded the senators. “He preferred Rudy Giuliani to his own FBI director … That makes him dangerous for us, for our country.”

“So you have to find that if you find him guilty, he should be removed. Because the right thing matters. Because the right thing and the truth are important. Otherwise we are lost. “

Donald Trump must be sentenced and removed from office.

Because he always decides his personal interest over our national interest.

Because the right thing counts in America. Truth is important.

If not, no constitution can protect us.

If not, we are lost. pic.twitter.com/USfx6v9KsT

– Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 24, 2020

“If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost,” he continued. “The Framers could not protect us from ourselves if the law and the truth do not matter. But this should be really important. This has made us the largest nation in the world. No constitution can protect us if the law no longer matters. And you know that you can’t trust this president what’s right for this country. “