In Henry County, four drivers were hospitalized after an accident involving multiple vehicles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident in Henry County on Monday that resulted in several people being hospitalized for injuries.

According to Corinne Geller, the Virginia State Police PR director, on February 10 at 2:20 p.m. An international panel van driver driving north on Route 220 turned right and wiped out five vehicles that were preparing to turn right onto Drewry Mason School Road.

When the truck merged, he also pushed a 2016 Ram pickup from the right side of the road and hit the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet van in the turning lane. The truck stopped against a dam near the Ram pickup, Geller said.

The collision of the truck with the delivery van led to another collision with two vehicles on the turning lane, according to the police.

Four drivers were brought to nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

The van driver, William C. Leonard, 21, of Winson Salem, North Carolina, was accused of being ruthlessly driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

He was buckled up and not injured at the time of the accident.

