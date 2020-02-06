In Heartfelt Monologue, Colbert Romney thanks for political courage – Mother Jones

Stephen Colbert added his vote on Wednesday to Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator who voted to condemn President Donald Trump in his trial. The decision of Romney, who made him the first senator in US history to vote to put a president of their own party out of office, came as an act of rare political courage, one that is clearly a White House shocked and angry, hoping to explain the trial of accusation nothing more than a partisan witch hunt.

“Hearing Mitt Romney who took his oath to God seriously was like finding water in the desert,” the host of the Late Show said in a moving monologue. “Because we know Republicans lie when they say that Trump has done nothing wrong or maybe, but should not be removed.”

He continued: ‘Now, oaths cannot mean much to some people. But here it is: if you take an oath, you cannot think one thing and say the other. You ask God to testify, on the pain of your immortal soul, that what you whisper in your heart is what comes out of your mouth – although most of these men speak out of their ass. “

Colbert ended by thanking the Utah senator for his honesty and “for serving the Constitution instead of that monstrous child in the White House.”

“Why can’t he be a president? Thank you, Obama.”

