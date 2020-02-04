In China, Reality or Coronavirus Insurance is in the fine print Disclaimer

The number of new virus infections is more than 17,200 and the World Health Organization has declared an emergency for public health.



London: Businesses and tourists from their own pockets of the global disruption caused by the virus epidemic in China run the risk of encountering a cold from insurers, industry experts warn.

Basic travel insurance is unlikely to cover epidemics. Instead, individuals are initially advised to consult their credit card or travel providers to get reimbursed for canceled bookings and for medical expenses.

For companies such as airlines that are now breaking their Chinese plans, according to director Clarissa Franks, placement manager in risk management at insurance broker Marsh in London, there may not be a story of their insurers.

“The devil is really in the details, because business interruption policies, emergency policies, contagious diseases can include. However, policy language often excludes this type of disease,” she told AFP.

It is too early to determine the total costs for the insurance sector because of the deadly corona virus that is spreading in China, whose death toll has now surpassed that of the SERES (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03.

The reinsurance market at Lloyd’s of London has not seen any unwanted activity from traditional insurers wishing to cover their exposure to risks resulting from this outbreak, said two sources in insurance technology.

But even if they are not specifically covered for communicable diseases, companies will monitor the fine print as ripple effects flow through their Chinese operations and global supply chains, following the Beijing decision to quarantine entire cities.

As with SARS and other pandemics of recent years, such as swine flu, Zika and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the industry will “pay close attention to this,” said the spokesman for British insurer Malcolm Tarling.

He warned individuals and companies: “If someone travels against government advice, most policies become invalid. If you believe that your journey is essential, you should first talk to your insurer.”

The most similar analogy is SARS, which broke out in China for the first time in 2002 and led to a whole series of disputes between companies and their insurance companies.

For the travel industry alone, the impact of SARS by the World Travel and Tourism Council was estimated at $ 30-50 billion.

But the Chinese economy then accounted for five percent of the world’s gross domestic product, compared to nearly one-fifth today, according to World Bank data.

More Chinese people now travel abroad than any other nationality, and on average they spend the most while they are away.

But health experts emphasize that the death rate among patients is lower than for SARS.

In a blog, Risk Management Solutions noted that several sports and cultural events have already been canceled in China, “and all risk stakeholders will be concerned about the number of months before 2019-nCoV (the new corona virus) is recorded”.

Leading British insurance company Aviva said customers should have specific “travel disruption” coverage as part of their policy to be sure of reimbursement for changes to their plans.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation, but so far the vast majority of claims relate to customers traveling to and from China,” said an Aviva spokeswoman.

Allianz from Germany said the first port of call for disrupted people should be their airline or travel agency, not their insurer.

The company said the outbreak was “clearly a very urgent warning,” but normal insurance conditions applied at this stage.

For airlines and other companies in the line of fire, communicable diseases will usually only be covered if they have specialist coverage.

But that would entail costs that probably outweigh the return. “Traditional insurance cannot cover everything and non-traditional insurance will often entail significant costs and require a thorough process to determine what an individual company needs,” Franks said at Marsh.

“It will be a very tailor-made product.”

