In Brazil from Bolsonaro, the deforestation of Amazon increases by 108% in January

AFP

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 10:41 AM IST

Rio de Janeiro Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil more than doubled in January compared to the year before, according to official data.

More than 280 square kilometers were cleared, an increase of 108 percent. It was the largest area cleared in January since 2015, when such data was collected, according to the Brazilian National Space Research Institute (INPE).

The data, published on Friday, was collected by INPE’s satellite-based DETER system, which monitors real-time deforestation.

For comparison: 136 square kilometers were cleared in January 2019, 183 square kilometers in 2018 and 58 square kilometers in 2017.

INPE data published in mid-January showed that deforestation in the Amazon in northern Brazil had risen 85 percent in 2019, released 9,166 square kilometers – the highest number in at least five years – versus 4,946 square kilometers released in 2018.

The sharp increase overlaps the first year with President Jair Bolsonaro, a skeptic of climate change who has reduced the restrictions on exploiting the vast resources of the Amazon.

Bolsonaro made headlines in August when he tried to minimize the revival of forest fires that had shocked the world.

On 2 August, INPE, then President Ricardo Galvao, was fired by the Bolsonaro government, accusing him of exaggerating the extent of deforestation.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro unveiled a major plan for the Amazon rainforest that would open indigenous countries for mining, agricultural and hydropower projects. Many NGOs said that this would further increase deforestation.

The bill, which has yet to be approved by Congress, is a “dream” for the extreme right-wing leader, but a “nightmare” for environmentalists and tribal leaders.

.