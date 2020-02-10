In Bizarre Tale with Ravana’s sister Surpanakha & Arabian desert, BJP leader calls for ban on Burqa

Aligarh (UP): The BJP struck a Uttar Pradesh leader with a message after demanding a burqa ban, calling it a security threat, and linking it to sister Surpanakha of demon king Ravana.

“Burqa should be banned in the country, as happened in several other countries,” Raghuraj Singh, who has a rank equivalent to a state minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters on Monday.

Hours later, BJP’s president-president Swatantra Dev Singh released an announcement of the show asking him to explain within a week why he would not be expelled from the party because of the unworthy remarks.

Raghuraj Singh claimed that burqa is not worn in countries like Sri Lanka, China, the US and Canada and said it should be banned in India because terrorists can use it.

The BJP leader said people are burqas in the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi against the new citizenship law, and added that the burqa helps terrorists, thieves, and anti-social elements hide behind them.

“Burqa is a threat to national security and should be banned from crushing terrorism,” Singh said. Without mentioning any source, Singh linked burqa to Surpanakha, the demon who distorted her face in Ramayana. According to Singh’s version, Surpanakha fled to hide in the Arabian desert.

“While her nose and ears were cut off, she used a burqa to hide her face,” he said, adding that it is not necessary for people.

“In Mecca, a shivalinga was set up by Guru Shukracharya, who was the devil’s guru, and from there the burqa tradition began,” he said.

“This is Hindustan and it will be performed according to Hindu traditions. This is our wish,” he said.

Sanjay Singh, congress leader P Punia and Aam Aadmi Party, condemned the comments of Raghuraj Singh.

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh, a UP government minister, despised the comments and said they reflected Raghuraj Singh’s personal opinion.

Party spokesman Manish Dixit later said in Lucknow that Raghuraj Singh has been notified.

“The notification was made on charges of working against the party’s policies and making unworthy comments,” he said.

The president of the state unit said that according to the spokesperson, the party will not tolerate unworthy behavior or commentary against women who belong to a caste or community.

Raghuraj Singh, who is part of a cell attached to the labor department of the UP government, previously met with controversy by threatening to bury students of Aligarh Muslim University alive

slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath.

The spokesman for the Aligarh unit of Bharatiya Janata said that Singh has the same rank as a foreign minister in the UP government.

