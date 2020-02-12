In baseball, unwritten rules define the lines that you cannot cross

Given all of these stories about stealing signs and subsequent discussions that baseball is worth banning in some cases and overlooked in others, we thought it a good idea to tell you about some of the unwritten rules, codes, and red lines of baseball.

Baseball has a characteristic that is unusual in sports. The defense controls the ball most of the time and as such can “punish” the offensive for any light penalty. Most repayments affect what players call drilling and intentionally hit an opponent with a pitch.

Here are some of the things you won’t find in the official set of rules – well, there is one thing – and where a player may be able to cross the line.

Steal these characters yourself

Hitting a curveball is a lot easier if you are sure it will come. In order to prevent a runner on the second base from announcing which type of field comes to the batsman, the catchers request pitches with changing signs, using the fingers on their throwing hands. This has been the case since the 19th century. And since then, the players have tried to decrypt and transmit these characters.

But now players like the 2017 Astros can have someone sit in a room and watch the interaction on TV, decipher the characters, and have them relayed to the batsman. MLB has expressly decided that this is not permitted.

In 2011, Joe Girardi, then manager of the New York Yankees, summarized the feelings of players and coaches when the signs were stolen.

“I think if it comes from the bullpen, or someone has binoculars or comes from the stands, it is out of bounds,” said Girardi, as reported by ESPN. “But if it’s the players (on the field) and the competitiveness of the players, that is limited for me.”

In 2017, the Yankees were fined according to media reports for misusing a dugout phone.

If you want to hit someone, aim low

It’s right there in the Major League rule book. There is a comment in the section on deliberately hitting a racket that is intended to serve as a guide for referees.

“It is unsportsmanlike and very dangerous to hit a batsman on the head. It should and should be judged by everyone. Referees should act without hesitation in enforcing this rule,” rule 8.02 says.

But the unwritten rule is that there are times when a pitcher is required to drill someone for repayment. If a pitcher feels so forced to throw at an enemy, they should throw it where bruising is the only problem.

For a non-baseball fan, the unwritten propensity of deliberately hitting an opponent can sound strange.

But yes, if your teammate gets bored and you’re the pitcher, you’d better hit one of their boys. And then everyone rushes to the field and blows can be thrown.

You can argue, but don’t do it with me

Did you know that umpires are not “yer out!” Say? They say, “He’s out.” And they don’t like it a bit when an opponent in an argument says something that is against him.

“Never curse a referee. Curse the call, say it was a beeping, bad call, but never give the referee a name. Try not to get personal, ”said Earl Weaver, a famous manager who was excluded from many games, in his book“ Weaver on Strategy ”.

As referee Gary Cederstrom said, “How you see them: A fan’s trips to the referees’ country:” The magic word is “you”.

The other team is not shown

A pitcher won’t feel good after giving up a home run, that’s pretty obvious. It is therefore frowned upon when thugs celebrate too enthusiastically.

It’s okay for someone to throw the bat toward the dugout when hitting a homer, but not doing a show with a bat flip or a spear-like throw.

Or don’t stand on the plate and watch the ball fly as it leaves the field for a home run.

Overuse is not for the dough. Crossing the line can make the batsman’s next appearance very interesting.

“You shouldn’t pimp a home run. A little bit (celebration) is fine, ”says former Major League player Matt Antonelli in a YouTube video about unwritten rules.

No running that could increase the score

Forget the fact that teams blew double-digit leads. You can’t steal when your team has a big lead, which for most players and managers isn’t even 10 or more runs.

Some baseball people think the line comes at five because you can get a maximum of four points in one stroke.

And the inning is also a factor. If it is 5-0 in the second, it is different than in the ninth 5-0.

But it varies from team to team. Just last year, St. Louis Cardinals’ Yairo Munoz stole second and third places in the fourth inning, with his team leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 (they won 14-8). In the fifth one of his teammates was hit by a pitch, but that could have been a coincidence.

Perhaps the point is mostly controversial; Major league teams hardly steal bases these days.