In April Hellpoint brings dark sci-fi Souls-like co-op to Switch

That title actually tells the story? Hellpoint is a dark science-fiction Souls-like action RPG from developer Cradle Games and publisher tinyBuild that will be released on April 16 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. To emphasize the “dark science fiction” angle, the game is set on a “decayed space station” with the nonsense Irid Novo. Science and occultism fade together while being confronted in futuristic places with ‘Cosmic Gods’ and seemingly demonic entities.

Will Hellpoint be fun to play? Who can say it ?! But at least the game seems to have a clear sense of visual identity, as the trailer can confirm. The game can also be played in full co-op on the couch and the Steam version also displays an online co-op, so that also seems like a safe bet for Switch.

The game promises dozens of ranged and melee weapons and armor, and each weapon has unique special skills that unlock with use. Another unique point of the game is: “The space station revolves in real time around an ominous black hole that causes various dynamic events, such as boss appearances, horde attacks, and custom enemy statistics and positions.”

It sounds like Hellpoint wants to be more than “Dark Souls meets Event Horizon”, but at the same time – that would be a pretty good combination in itself. Are you interested in this creation of Cradle Games and tinyBuild?

