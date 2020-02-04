In anticipation of elections, YouTube says it will ban ‘manipulated’ videos that mislead voters

YouTube said Monday that it would remove election-related videos that are “manipulated or promoted” to mislead voters as part of its efforts to combat misinformation online. Google’s video service said it took action as part of an attempt to be a “more reliable source” for news and to promote “healthy political discourse.” Leslie Miller, vice president of government affairs and government policy of YouTube, said in a blog post that the community standards of the service prohibit “content that has been technically manipulated or promoted in a way that misleads users … and can pose a serious risk to serious damage. ”

The policy also prohibits content intended to mislead people about voting or the census. The move is surrounded by growing concern about so-called “deep-fake” videos that have been altered by artificial intelligence that can create credible events, but also “superficial” counterfeit that use more rudimentary techniques to deceive viewers. Online platforms have come under pressure to eradicate misinformation after a foreign manipulation effort in the 2016 US elections and claim that not enough is being done to curb false claims from candidates themselves.

Concern about American campaign

The latest YouTube statement, which seeks to clarify a misinformation policy, comes when the US presidential primary caucuses is held in Iowa on Monday and the first primary next week in New Hampshire. Google said last year that it stepped up efforts in the area of ​​election misinformation and would remove false claims in advertisements, including on YouTube. The announcement underlines different policies of major social networks on disinformation. Twitter said it would ban all political ads for candidates, while Facebook maintained a hands-off policy for political speech and ads, with some exceptions for content that misleads users about voting times and places.

“Each platform weighs freedom of expression against voter manipulation, but information operations work on different platforms and make use of these loopholes,” says Karen Kornbluh, a researcher from the German Marshall Fund who follows political disinformation. “That is why platforms must come together and develop shared, clear, consistent, enforceable rules to prevent voters from becoming easy figures for disinformation campaigns.” Monday’s statement offered specific examples of content that would be removed from YouTube.

The prohibited content includes any video “that has been manipulated to make it appear that a government official is dead” or “that is intended to mislead people about voting or the census, as viewers tell an incorrect voting date”. YouTube also removes false claims about admission requirements for political candidates, such as claims that a candidate is not eligible for a position based on false information about citizenship requirements. A separate statement from Google’s head of online trust and security, Kristie Canegallo, said the internet giant has stepped up its efforts to combat abuse and false information about election content.

“Our trust and security teams cover the world to monitor and disrupt account hijacking, non-authentic activities, disinformation campaigns, coordinated attacks and other forms of abuse on our platforms 24/7,” said Canegallo. “We take our responsibility seriously to protect our users from damage and abuse, especially during elections.” She added that Google is working with other technology companies and government agencies, including the FBI, “to identify bad actors, shut down their accounts, warn our users about this, and share relevant information with officials and law enforcement agencies.”

