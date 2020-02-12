In Addis Ababa, the Polisario does not attract the attention of its traditional allies

Again, the Polisario media, including the official news agency, did not report Brahim Ghali’s high-level meetings on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union Summit, held on 9 and 10 February in Addis Ababa.

The media of the separatist movement only shared the meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the photo that was taken on this occasion. Brahim Ghali left Addis Ababa on Tuesday and went to the Kenyan capital to attend the funeral of the former president of the East African country, Daniel Arap Moie, without his traditional donors such as Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. .

The latter, and in contrast to his Algerian counterpart, reduced his country’s support to the Polisario to a few words spoken in a speech after his inauguration as President of the African Union, replacing Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sissi.

The Polisario and his diplomacy based on photos

Ramaphosa simply “reiterated” its continued support for “the people of Palestine in the legitimate search for an independent and sovereign state and the right of the Western Sahara people to self-determination,” the official website of the South African presidency reported.

It is worth noting that the President of South Africa in Addis Ababa was very concerned. He wanted to convince his African colleagues behind the scenes to vote for his candidate, Wamkele Mene, for the position of general secretary of the African continental free trade zone (Zlecaf).

On the eve of the 33rd AU summit, a South African delegation refused an invitation to go to Bir Lahlou to meet Brahim Ghali, well-informed sources told Yabiladi. Instead, the meeting took place at Rabouni camp on Algerian territory, forcing the Polisario leader to suspend a working session of his army, which was held precisely in Bir Lahlou.

If Ghali could not meet the African leaders in Addis Ababa, his “Foreign Minister” did not get better. The Polisario media in Tindouf camps and in the major cities of the Sahara did not mention any interview by Mohamed Ould Salek with his “African counterparts”, which raised questions.