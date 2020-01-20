Mumbai In a major reversal of the Adani Group’s commitment to take over Mumbai airport, an arbitration tribunal prevented it from moving forward with the purchase of the 13.5 percent stake in South African partner Bidvest Services at the second largest airport in the country.

The court also requested Bidvest to maintain the status quo of its participation, but asked GVK, which owns 50.5 percent at the airport, to compensate for the delay paying interest on the agreed stock purchase agreement (Rs 1,248 millions of rupees) until the pendency of the case.

“It is ordered that, pending final disposition of the arbitration proceedings, the Bidding Services or any person acting on their behalf and on their behalf, is limited to disposing of in any way their capital shares of 16.20 Rs million (13.5 percent) at Mumbai International Airport and that the security deposit documents submitted to the court by GVK to prove compliance with the order of September 15, 2019 will not be altered until the end of the procedure arbitration, “said the court in a 55-page order dated January 19.

The case was sent to arbitration on July 2, 2019 by the Superior Court of Delhi. The court comprising the retired judges KPS Radhakrishnan, AK Patanaik and Madan B Lokur, also asked GVK to pay interest to Bidvest Services on the agreed amount of purchase of shares until the time of issuance.

The court has based its order on the fact that GVK has been able to satisfy all the parameters required to grant the provisional order even though it could not deposit the purchase amount in the escrow account on its own because GVK made the Transfer of funds by two companies – Green Rock B 2015 of Jersey and Indo-Infra Inc of Canada.

The Bombay High Court requested GVK at the end of October to close the agreement before November 7, 2019 in the third extension to agree Rs 1,248 million rupees or Rs 77 per share for the agreement, valuing MIAL at Rs 9.500 million rupees

The Adanis, who have already won offers to operate six non-metropolitan airports built by the Airport Authority in Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore, offered to enter the second busiest airport in the country by purchasing the Services Division of Offers from Mauritius (Bidvest) of MIAL stagnated after GVK chose to exercise its first right of rejection, and coincided with the offer of Rs 1,248 million rupees that the Adanis made to Bidvest in March.

The GVK Group exercised its right under clause 3.7 of the shareholders agreement (first refusal rights) to buy the shares. But the group did not buy the same within the time prescribed in the agreement, according to the statement.

Under the agreement, the date to make the payment and transfer the shares was September 30, which was then extended by consent twice to November 7.

On September 15, an arbitral tribunal, which heard the case between GVK and Bidvest, gave GVK time until October 31 to deposit the money. According to the arbitration order, if GVK could not deposit the money, Bidvest was free to sell its stake to any other person.

On March 5, 2019, Bidvest had signed an agreement with Adanis to sell its total 13.5 percent stake in the airport for Rs 1,248 crore. But later GVK made the counter offer, forcing the Adanis to move the Bombay High Court on September 4, claiming that the March pact with Bidvest was valid, subsistent and binding.

According to the petition, GVK had exercised its right of first rejection before the 30-day deadline set on April 4.

MIAL belongs 50.5 percent to the GVK Group, 26 percent to the national airport operator AAI, 13.5 percent to Bidevest and the remaining 10 percent to ACSA Global (South Africa Airports Company).

Meanwhile, at the end of June, GVK had also moved to the Delhi High Court in search of a court order against Bidvest to offer or sell its shares to anyone other than GVK, the Adanis said in their lawsuit.

While the Delhi HC rejected the request on July 2 and noted that the company had not shown its readiness to complete the agreement, a division bank then sent the dispute to arbitration.

In the period prior to November 7, the GVK Group charged with debt had signed on October 28 an agreement to sell 79 percent of its stake in GVK Airport Holdings for Rs 7,614 crore to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority , PSP Investments of Canada and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund owned by the state. The measure was aimed at preventing the Adanis, who have seized five airports managed by AAI earlier this year.

The GVK Group also owns the next Navi Mumbai International Airport and a participation in MIAL will also grant an equal participation in the new airport. Adanis is also ready to buy 10 percent of ACSA, but is stuck in the valuation.

