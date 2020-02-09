In a ‘Lucky’ case, this mother gets a healthy boy infected with Coronavirus

A woman who was found to be positive for coronavirus gave birth to a boy without the infection in Zhejiang province in eastern China.

The child was born in the Children’s Hospital of the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou and tested negative for the coronavirus nucleic acid test, China Xinhua News reported.

He will be retested to confirm the lack of infection in the facility.

A video was shared by the agency on Twitter, with hospital staff taking extra care to protect the child. The clip, viewed more than 12,000 times, shows the doctors posing with a “thumbs up” while holding the little boy in his arms.

Fortune baby: a woman with a new coronavirus pneumonia has a boy without infection in Zhejiang, China. #FightVirus pic.twitter.com/hQtK1RZUXi

– China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 9, 2020

Since the positive news surfaced online, social media have been buzzing with reactions where netizens have called the boy ‘happy’

While few wrote “News of HOPE” and “Let’s hope it stays that way,” others also dreamed in the comments section to express their opinion.

Let’s hope it stays that way

– Michelle Bradbury (@ Michell67610756) February 9, 2020

Lucky baby.

– Vivian (@Vivian82714515) February 9, 2020

News from HOPE

– ku kishinden (@KKishinden) February 9, 2020

Wow, thank goodness

– Kwame Scofie (@ScofieldKwame) 10 February 2020

Not everyone has been so lucky. A few days ago, a boy born to a 27-year-old woman was identified as Xiaoyan at Wuhan Union Hospital on February 2, Reuters reported. The baby was safely delivered via caesarean section, but unfortunately appeared to be infected with the virus within 30 hours after birth.

Doctor Zhao Yin performed the operation and stated that the mother was suspected of being infected with the virus and that her condition was almost deteriorating.

According to CNN, the National Health Commission of China has confirmed that from February 9 the death toll due to the corona virus in China is 908. The global death toll is 910 and the worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases is more than 40,000, the majority of which come from China.

