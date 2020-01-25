In a first, the Bandra-Worli maritime link starts FASTag

However, only six of the total 16 channels have been equipped with phase 1 technology. In the next, six additional channels will be activated. The other four will be reserved for vehicles that pay a cash toll, according to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Other state toll roads will also be phased in with FASTag technology, said Vijay Waghmare, Deputy Director General (II), MSRDC.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Waghmare said the technology was first introduced on the Mumbai-Pune highway and later on the old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48). The National Highway Authority of India had launched the system to make all National Highway FASTag lanes activated by January 15.

“Over the next eight days, all Mumbai ports of entry will be FASTag compatible. The aim is to introduce the technology in a planned and systematic way, instead of receiving complaints from users. For example, problems such as the scanner are faulty or money deducted twice from the electronic wallet. Pass holders will have two months to use the money they have already spent, “said Waghmare.

Every day, around 50,000 vehicles travel on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. A four-wheeler pays Rs 70 (one way toll) and Rs 105 for the return journey.

