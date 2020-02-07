In a first, ABVP Fields Candidates for Jadavpur University Polls, SFI convinced of profit in all seats

Kolkata: For the first time in the 65-year history of Jadavpur University (JU), known as a hotbed of left-wing politics, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student outfit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has candidates for all posts entered in the trade union elections of prospective students.

ABVP candidates submitted their nominations for all central panels of the Engineering and Arts faculties between 4 and 6 February. The elections will be held on February 19 and the results will be announced one day later.

The central panels have two presidents, two general secretaries and four assistant general secretaries. The ABVP has also applied for candidates for the positions of class representatives.

The right-wing outfit and the CPI (M) -based student federation of India (SFI) fight against each other for 40 seats in the Faculty of Arts and a similar number of seats in the Engineering department.

When asked why the outfit decided to fight from all seats, the JU unit president of ABVP, Suman Das, said his outfit wants to fight against the anti-nationalists on campus.

“There are groups in JU that educate” Azaadi “slogans, they believe in the ideology of” Naxalism. ” What kind of freedom are they talking about in independent India? From whom do they want this “azaadi”? Such thoughts are disturbing and not good for the nation. That is why we decided to participate in the election campaign and hope to win some seats, “he said.

The student leader also condemned the recent incident of the Federal Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar not to visit the university anymore.

“They do not allow the Chancellor or Minister of Foreign Affairs to enter the campus. What is going on? We found that the academic standard of JU is deteriorating for these students and we want to save JU from these evil forces, “added Das.

“The University of Jadavpur does not mean the citadel from the left. There is a rise of nationalist forces in varsity and we hope it goes very well,” said Suvadeep Karmakar, chairman of the ABVP’s art department at the GO.

“The general students are inundated with the disruptive policies of gherao and demonstrations of left-leaning students and anti-national slogans put forward during agitations and looking for a change,” he added.

SFI leader Debraj Debnath said the ABVP candidates would be so humiliated that they would never again contest polls.

“It is good that they have decided to contest the students’ poll. But this will be their first and last competition in JU, because the results are so humiliating that they will not dare to fight again,” Debnath said.

“Those who call us anti-nationals must see what they are doing across the country. We are ready for the polls and we will provide an appropriate political response on February 19, ”he said, adding that the spontaneous participation of general students in various anti-CAA protests on campus showed that the ABVP has no place in the varsity.

The CPI-ML-backed All India Students Association (AISA) and the Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) also fight against the polls. The last election at the main university took place in 2017 when all seats in the art department were won by SFI candidates, while science and engineering departments fall under We The Independent (WTI) and Democratic Students’ Front (DSF).

With negligible presence of the TMCP, the ABVP is the most important opposition on campus. This time all left-leaning groups would have united to fight the saffron brigade.

The campus was in the news when the governor got black flags from some of the students when he went to a meeting as a chancellor.

The students protested against Dhankar’s position on the proposed national NRC and the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), surrounded his car and shouted slogans when he reached the main gate of the university. He was escorted to the location of the meeting after Deputy Chancellor Suranjan Das and other varsity officials intervened.

However, he left the meeting halfway. While the students were blocking his way again, Dhankhar said he felt he was protesting, but decided to visit the campus to find a way out of the impasse about the cancellation of the special convocation.

The varsity previously canceled the special convocation whereby Dhankhar was supposed to grant D.Litt and D.Sc to some outstanding people. It was scheduled for December 24.

Before that there was a huge confrontation between members of the left student association and the ABVP when Union minister Babup Supriyo was stopped attending an event organized by the youth-supported youth outfit. Supriyo was allegedly mistreated, after which Dhankar was rushed to the place to ‘save’ him.

(With PTI inputs)

