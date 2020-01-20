In 2020, 3-star SF Jace Howard is committed to Michigan

The Michigan basketball recruitment class for 2020 has been expanded by one class. Jace Howard, a three-star striker from the University School in Miami, Florida, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday evening.

Howard chose between Michigan, Princeton and Brown.

Howard is the son of Michigan’s head coach, Juwan Howard. He was already recruited by the Wolverines under John Beilein according to CBS Sports, but since his father offered him a scholarship in August, he seemed to be a castle to wear corn and blue.

While he doesn’t have the lineage of Michigan’s other commitments – five-star Isaiah Todd and four-star Zeb Jackson, Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams – Howard, who ranked 183th in 247s composite rankings, is one in and of itself Lots of interesting perspectives. This season he averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 60 percent of the field.

According to Andrew Kahn from MLive, Howard was primarily a post player at the beginning of his career, but has moved more to the wing this season. At 6’7 and 200 pounds, he projects as a small striker at college level.

Howard joins Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams and Zeb Jackson in the 2020 Wolverines class (Jackson is the only one who signed a letter of intent).

Michigan’s class, which is number four nationwide and number one in the Big Ten, could still grow: The Wolverines are still chasing five-star guard Joshua Christopher and have recently made an offer to five-star striker Greg Brown ,

Michigan is currently a scholarship over the limit for next season.

There’s not a lot to see on Howard, but here are 69 seconds from last year’s City of Palms Classic:

