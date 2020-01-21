Imtiaz Ali, a director who loves the unique films he creates, is ready to treat his fans with Sarah Ali Khan and star Kartik Aaryana Love Aaj Kal. The film is a sequel to the 2009 released Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer of the same name. The creators of Love Aaj Kal (2020) released a film preview a few days ago and received huge acclaim for it.

While Imtiaz fans loved the just released trailer, many were confused as to why the director used the same name for the sequel and kept the story so similar to the first. Imtiaz was asked to do the same thing he said that he made a film with the same name because the foundation on which he made the previous film has changed.

He said, “I feel it’s a franchise idea. I made two films with the same name, because after ten years the basis on which I made the film changed. I have the opportunity to say it more recently. “

The director said he was looking forward to making this film a franchise. “If we think that we could achieve this in the future even after a few years, if the relationship process (evolved) and if there is something new, a new story, then we will try to say it. The relationship that now happens is different from what it used to be. So love comes Aaj Kal. Things are developing fast. The reason why the boy and the girl meet did not change. ‘ “

He also talked about how a good story has top priority. “I come from a place where my taste is common. What you call advertising, I don’t have to work on it, it’s in me. I’m here to tell a good story, ”Imtiaz added.

Love Aaj Kal also plays Randeep Hooda in a key role. The film is scheduled for theaters on February 14.

